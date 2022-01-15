Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the spirit-filled, justice-seeking words of Dr. John Walker, pastor of Bethel CME Church, Chaplain of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Ringling College of Art and Design.
The evening event also will feature stirring gospel music by Brenda Watty of the Marvelettes, her singers and pianist.
Venice Interfaith Community Association presents this program Monday Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Admission is free. Donations are welcomed to support Venice Interfaith programming.
For more than 20 years, Venice Interfaith Association has presented educational and inspirational programs fostering respect, understanding and cooperation among Venice residents.
Two other programs are scheduled this winter.
“Lifting our Children,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24, at Emmanuel Church, presents community child life professionals discussing ways to support children’s resilience and foster joy in the wake of a pandemic.
“Turning Mourning into Dancing,” Jan. 31, at Emmanuel Church, will present clergy from various faiths describing sources of hope and resilience from their own faith traditions. Further information can be found at veniceinterfaith.org, and on Facebook.com/veniceinterfaith.org.
All three programs will be recorded and available online the following day.
