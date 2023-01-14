Abraham's table

Donna Batchelor, Vicar at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, presents Jewish, Christian and Islamic views of Abraham. She holds a Master of Divinity from Yale School of Divinity and is a Director on the Board of Venice Interfaith Community Association.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JUDITH ZANGWILL

VENICE - Everyone is welcome to join the conversation around “Abraham’s Table” during the Venice Interfaith Community Association’s annual Winter Series of presentations on interfaith topics.

From descendants of Biblical Patriarch Abraham, three major world religions have arisen: Judaism, Christianity and Islam in ancient times, along with more recent monotheistic world religions such as Bahai Faith.


