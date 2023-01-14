Donna Batchelor, Vicar at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, presents Jewish, Christian and Islamic views of Abraham. She holds a Master of Divinity from Yale School of Divinity and is a Director on the Board of Venice Interfaith Community Association.
VENICE - Everyone is welcome to join the conversation around “Abraham’s Table” during the Venice Interfaith Community Association’s annual Winter Series of presentations on interfaith topics.
From descendants of Biblical Patriarch Abraham, three major world religions have arisen: Judaism, Christianity and Islam in ancient times, along with more recent monotheistic world religions such as Bahai Faith.
Special guests and presenters will lead roundtable discussions on all of the major Abrahamic faiths, as well as other world religions.
What does it mean to be Children of Abraham? Brotherly/sisterly love? Sibling rivalry? How can we make places at the table for members of other faiths in America?
Can examining the role of Abraham help to bring faith communities together? Hosted by Venice Interfaith Community Association, Abraham’s table will meet at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 North Auburn Road, Mondays Jan. 23, and 30, and Feb. 6, at 7 p.m.
Reservations are not required, no admission charge, donations welcome.
