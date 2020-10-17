The Board of Presbyterian Woman at Venice Presbyterian Church met recently at the home of Niki Steitz, masked and socially distanced, to plan a Zoom gathering at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Women of the church and friends are invited to log in to the meeting on their computer, tablet or smart phone with speaker or headphones.
If interested, contact Niki Steitz at 941-493-7628 for more information including the pass codes needed to reach the meeting.
