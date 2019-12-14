• A Blue Christmas Service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church for all who may be struggling with the holidays. During this season, which is generally accepted as a time for joy and hope, many are dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, or living with a life-threatening illness. This service acknowledges the pain that is still there during the Christmas season and helps in the midst of that pain to find healing and hope. No registration is required and the church is located at 1475 Center Road in Venice.
• Christmas Candlelight Celebration, presented by Venice Bible Church at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 at Centennial Park Gazebo. More information, visit: venicebiblechurch.com
• Venice Peace Project holds meditation the second Thursday of every month from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
• A free Friendship Lunch is served at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. All are welcome. For more details, call 941-488-4942.
• The Suncoast Concert Band, directed by Bob Stoll, will present a holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61 St., Sarasota. The popular 60-piece concert band will present a program featuring familiar Christmas and Hanukkah music appropriate for the season. Outstanding band arrangements will include “Overture to a Winter Festival, ”“Three Moods Of Hanukkah,” an audience sing-along of popular Christmas songs, “Suite from Handel’s Messiah” concluding with the Hallelujah Chorus, and much more. Tickets are $5. Call 941-907-4123 for ticket information and availability.
Reminder: Sunday, Dec. 15 will be a Single Service Sunday. There will be one combined service at 10:45 a.m. (no 9:15 a.m. Connect Service) No Sunday School Classes that morning
• Grand Chanukah Klezmer Festival, Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Centennial Park. For additional information, visit: chabadofvenice.com
• One Christ Won City sponsors public prayer Tuesdays at noon at Centennial Park. Corporate prayer breaks into small groups for individual prayer at 12:3 p.m.-12:45 p.m. Bring water and chair. All welcome. Call Jim Foubister, 941-223-1771.
• MaryBeth Runk and volunteers from area churches feed the hungry at the Venice Train Depot Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Call 419-202-6114.
• All may attend the Women’s Ministry Home League of The Salvation Army of South Sarasota County, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice. The club meets on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
• Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, seeks volunteers to help teachers in Head Start classrooms feed and play with the children during two- or three-hour shifts. Both male and female volunteers are welcome as are students seeking community service hours. Head Start is open 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Call Marisa, 941-355-3680, ext. 305, email mpufta@ccdis1.org.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, holds free magnifying workshops for the vision impaired on Tuesdays, offered by Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center. Participants will learn about various types of magnifiers and get hands-on practice to help choose one. Registration is required. Call 941-359-1404.
• Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses Thursdays at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, 580 Mcintosh Road, Sarasota. This friendly performing group is eager for new singers who are able to read music. People of all voice parts and faiths are welcome. Call Susan at 941-355-8011; visit: SarasotaJewishChorale.org.
