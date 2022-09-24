This past Wednesday, the children of the Hebrew school of the Arts entered the doors for the first time after their break, officially kicking off the 2022-2023 year.
The weekly after-school program, held at Chabad of Venice, resonated with laughs and clapping of hands as boys and girls (ages 5 to 13) shuffled through the halls once again.
According to school principal Chaya Rivkah Schmerling, the school doubled in attendance from last year.
“We received a wave of new children — many from families who moved within the last six months,” the school principal said while admiring the young crowd, “plus, incredibly, every student who remained local and remained within the age group, returned for another year.”
For students who “aged-out,” Schmerling pointed to the new assistant Rabbi at Chabad, Rabbi Yosef Buchman, who together with his wife, Hadassa, are organizing the program of trips and volunteer opportunities for teens, appropriately called C-Teens.
During the two-hour school day, the focus for the little ones was on preparing for the Jewish New Year, 5782, Rosh Hashanah, taking place in a week’s time.
Throughout their themed “Rosh Hashanah Road Trip,” they filled their rucksacks with chocolate and pomegranate muffins, glittered “happy new year” cards for mom and dad, and painted honey jars to use on the special day.
“Many of these children aren’t familiar with what Rosh Hashanna or Yom Kippur are,” Rabbi Sholom Schmerling said, “and so to provide them in two hours time with the knowledge and excitement of the holiday … it’s something we’re very proud of.”
At day’s end, parents lined up for pickup, and smiles were seen on the faces of most all of them. When one mother was asked her thoughts on the school, she laughed, saying, “My daughter makes new friends at school and I make new friends with their parents. It’s a win-win.”
Another mother (whose son was holding chocolate cupcakes in each hand) said, “My son loves it here: learning, pizza dinner, fun arts and crafts. We’re lucky to have found it.”
The school is still welcoming new additions.
Prospective families can sample the Hebrew school experience at the Chabad house’s Sukkot event — Klezmer in the Sukkah, taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 12. In addition to the food and entertainment ,which begins at 5:30 p.m. for the adults, there will be a “Sukkos Time Machine” program, special for children within Hebrew School age at 4:30 p.m.
Rabbi Schmerling signed off on the interview with an invitation: “Come to the program and come to the school ... give your child the gift of a proud jewish identity.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.