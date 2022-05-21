“Now the servants and officers had made a charcoal fire, because it was cold and they were standing and warming themselves. Peter also was with them, standing and warming himself.” (Gospel of John 18:18)
Many of us know something about being outside on cold nights and raising our hands, palms out, before warm fires. Such a scene recalls a gathering I enjoyed just last week with four of our young grandchildren in the backyard.
As the s’mores were being eaten, Poppy told the children a scary story about walking into the woods together at night with flashlights and hearing strange noises.
I did my best low-pitched bear growl, pacing with suspense back and forth in front of a low-burning fire.
Soon the story was over and our nearly 4-year-old granddaughter was right up on her tiptoes, her back to the camp fire, spinning her own tale with passion and delight. Nana and Poppy will never forget it.
However, some scenes in our lives are not so pleasant, and root their memories deep in our psyches — memories associated with our failures and shame.
Such was the case with Peter (one of the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ) in the scene described above by John.
Peter and John had followed along in the shadows as Jesus was led to the courtyard of the high priest, having been betrayed by Judas in the Garden of Gethsemane. As noted, the night was cold, and Peter took his place near the charcoal fire.
It was as he warmed his hands looking into the glowing coals that he denied having any connection with Jesus. After his third denial, a rooster crowed, and he met eyes with Christ.
Overwhelmed by his own shame, Peter fled into the night. Jesus died on the cross several hours later.
Of course, after Christ’s resurrection, he appeared to the disciples many times over a period of 40 days. John’s gospel records three of those settings, the last one involving a breakfast by the sea of Galilee.
Six of the disciples had gone fishing with Peter out on his boat and had toiled all night, catching nothing. Just as day was breaking, Jesus stood on the shoreline and called out to them, “Children, do you have any fish?”
Though they didn’t yet recognize him, they answered him, “No.” He instructed them to cast their nets over the right side of the boat. They did, and the “catch” was overwhelming — 153 large fish.
John said to Peter, “It is the Lord!” Peter jumped into the water and swam to shore.
When the rest of the disciples got to land, they saw Jesus, Peter and a charcoal fire. It was morning. There was fish and bread on the hot coals.
The moment is poignant. The charcoal fire of Peter’s shame is replaced by the charcoal fire of Jesus’ love and provision.
They have met eyes again, and Jesus tells Peter to go get some of the fish they had caught. Peter drags all the fish ashore by himself.
After breakfast, Jesus talks personally with Peter, asking him three times, “Peter, do you love me?” The text makes it clear that Peter was grieved when Jesus asked him the third time. (John 21:17)
After Peter answers Jesus’ searching question three times — a question that probed to the depth and source of his own shame — Jesus in effect said, “I am very aware of how deep your shame and guilt go, but I love you, I forgive you and I’m calling you into a brand-new day — to follow me with the rest of your life. I want you to join me in loving those I love, sinners all, just as I love you.
“I transform scenes of shame into scenes of my loving provision. You will find in me, Peter, through my death on the cross, an endless supply of forgiveness, and through my resurrection, an endless supply of new days dawning — with me on the shoreline of your life.”
