Last month, Washington D.C. was host to the Living Legacy Conference, celebrating and paying tribute to the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory life, legacy, and vision for our world.
Amongst those in attendance was Rabbi Sholom Schmerling, from Chabad of Venice.
Seeing the coming together of many of our country’s leaders, from both sides of the spectrum, for such a noble purpose, made a deep impact on me.
For more than 40 years, presidents and local governments alike have recognized the date corresponding to the Rebbe’s Hebrew birthday as Education and Sharing Day, honoring an individual who brought education to the forefront of public discourse.
In 1995, the Lubavitcher Rebbe was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, an honor bestowed to only 100 Americans since Thomas Jefferson, for “outstanding and lasting contributions toward improvements in world education, morality, and acts of charity.”
More than focusing squarely on scholastic achievement, the Rebbe reframed the purpose of education, which he emphatically pronounced to be the building of the student’s character.
Education, in the eyes of the Rebbe, was the most important vehicle to provide the next generation with moral and ethical values.
He had a vision for a society (and a world), shining with men and women dedicated to principled, just behavior. Echoing the Rebbe’s sentiments, President Ronald Reagan said in his 1982 proclamation for the day, “Education must be more than factual enlightenment — it must enrich the character as well as the mind.”
The theme around the event this year was “Celebration 120” — marking 120 years (a complete life in the Jewish lexicon) since the Rebbe’s birth in 1902.
To commemorate the occasion, world-renowned personalities and dignitaries made their appearance, and I was able to mix in amongst them.
Meeting with Florida Congressman Greg Steube and Senator Rick Scott, we discussed the happenings in Florida and around the world. In the few minutes together, the initiatives being taken to help Jewry in Ukraine were discussed, along with the hope for an immediate stop to the war.
Rabbi Markovitch, the Chief Rabbi of Kiev, joined the conversation as well, and thanked the congressmen for America’s aid to Ukraine and advocated for further support to alleviate the crisis.
I could hear the pain from Rabbi Markovitch’s imperfect English over the displacement of over 30 Jewish communities across Ukraine.
Beyond the focus of Ukraine, there was obviously much talk about the Rebbe’s impact around the world, within his lifetime and after.
Two highlights stood out in that regard: the first was seeing the excitement on the face of former Senator (and known Chabad supporter) Joe Lieberman. He said “anyone could tell how thrilled he was that such an event was taking place in Washington DC”; the second was meeting the legendary Soviet ‘Refusnik’ and Israeli politician, Nathan Sharansky, who shared his gratitude for the Rebbe’s support and council for Jews in the Soviet Union during his youth, as well his pride in the growth and impact Chabad continues to have to this very day.
Locally, the Rebbe has inspired the creation of five Chabad centers in Sarasota and Manatee counties, spreading the Rebbe’s vision of a better world for every individual, and doing so in the way taught by the Rebbe: without judgment, and with absolute, unconditional love for all.
To learn more about Chabad local work and programs, visit chabadofvenice.com
