My brother worked briefly as a tower guard at the West Virginia State Penitentiary. He described it as the hardest job he ever had.
Each night he would climb a tower on the corner of the penitentiary’s property sharply at midnight. He was only allowed to bring a two-way radio and his rifle with him into the tower.
There he would sit for eight hours staring into the night, having his eyes adjust to the darkness only to have the occasional searchlight cross his tower.
His only goal each night was to see the breaking of dawn, a new day and the end of his shift. He sat there watching and waiting.
As I reflect on our recent Resurrection Sunday, I am moved by Mary and her love and zeal for Christ and his body’s needs for a proper burial. The book of John, chapter 20, tells the story of Mary traveling to the tomb “while it was still dark.”
It is hard to watch and wait when the one you love is in need. We often find ourselves in the dark trying to accomplish something but truly, we are just tired of waiting.
That is how it can be in life — we watch and wait.
We watch and wait for our prodigal children to come to their senses and come to the Lord.
We watch and wait for our loved ones who have suffered a medical crisis.
For some, we feel as if we are watching the world rush by as we wait for death.
In Luke chapter 12, Jesus tells a parable about watching and waiting: “Be dressed ready for service and keep your lamps burning, like men waiting for their master to return from a wedding banquet, so that when he comes and knocks they can immediately open the door for him … be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.”
In Matthew chapter 25, Jesus tells a parable about watching for the bridegroom. We should be ready to greet him when he arrives.
Yet the women became drowsy and fell asleep. At midnight, a cry came out: “Here’s the bridegroom! Come out to meet him!” Therefore, keep watch because we do not know the day or the hour that the Lord will return.
If your life is a battle of watching and waiting, what or who are you watching and waiting for? Jesus says to watch and wait for Him.
When Christ returns, how do you want Him to find you?
Watching and waiting is never easy and yet we are called to watch and wait by the Lord. So climb your watchtower and watch and wait for a new day, ultimately a new day will dawn and the Lord shall return and the world will be set right once again.
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Methodist Church, Venice; ChristVenice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.