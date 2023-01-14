After living in Florida over two years, I still catch my breath when seeing gators in the lake behind my condo.
I think that I have told you before that I named the one that I see most often “Arnold.” Not sure that this picture is him, but if it is, he has really grown.
I sent my sons the pic and said, “Yes, Mama. There is a BIG gator in the lake!” And so there is. It is a good thing that I have a good barrier between my condo and the pond so that I don’t worry too much when I see my friend, Arnold.
So what strikes fear in you? Is it seeing someone who bullies you? Or seeing a frightful financial statement? Or simply watching the news?
There is so much around us that can make us fearful. Do we realize that God does not desire that we feel afraid? In the Bible, there are statements that basically say “do not fear” 366 times — one for every day, including leap year.
Do you think that God knew that we would struggle with this? Well, I do.
When Jesus’ mother, Mary, encountered Gabriel, he said, “Do not fear.” About to become a pregnant unwed mother, she had everything to dread. Yet she listened to the angel and agreed to carry the Christ-child in her womb.
In 1 John 4:18, it is written, “There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear …” These words help me understand that when I am afraid, I need to focus on Christ’s perfect love for me.
Then I can regather my courage and move forward with confidence. Perhaps the same can be true for you. What are the “Arnold’s” that strike your heart with fear?
Know that God can help you in whatever circumstances you find yourself.
When I gaze at Arnold through my window, I am comforted because the glass serves as a shield or a barrier between the gator and me.
Psalm 28:7 says, “The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him.”
That’s the way that I intend to deal with the fearful things in my life. I will not cower; rather I will leap for joy as I trust God to fight my fears with me. How bold are you?
Find strength to confront your own fears through relying upon God. He will never leave you but will join you in battle. Go forward in confidence and see what a difference God can make in your life.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
