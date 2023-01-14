Alligator
PHOTO PROVIDED

After living in Florida over two years, I still catch my breath when seeing gators in the lake behind my condo.

I think that I have told you before that I named the one that I see most often “Arnold.” Not sure that this picture is him, but if it is, he has really grown.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

