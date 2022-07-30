I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to hear another leader offer “thoughts and prayers” as black shoppers in Buffalo are murdered by an AR-15 assault weapon wielded by someone acting out of racial hatred.
I don’t want some preacher to extend “thoughts and prayers” as children and teachers are gunned down in their classrooms in Texas by an 18-year-old kid with an AR-15 assault weapon; or worshippers are gunned down as they pray at the Tree of Life Synagogue or attend Bible study at Mother Emmanuel Church; or gunned down as they view a Fourth of July parade.
Re-reading the parable of the Good Samaritan reminded me that we are not only responsible for others’ well-being, but also are called to action.
Our Christian ethics and values cannot be left at the church door.
This raises a question I read online: “Is my faith a reflection of my political, cultural and socio-economic values and actions or a reflection of the values of Jesus?”
Psalm 82 asks, “How long will you defend the unjust and show partiality to the wicked?”
God’s prophets challenge us with “defend the course of the weak and fatherless, maintain the rights of the poor and oppressed, rescue the weak and needy delivering them from the hand of the wicked.”
In Colossians 1:1-14, we find a prayer that calls us to live a life worthy of the Lord. God is worshiped in actions as well as words. The Bible is through and through social and political in its ethics.
This brings us back to Jesus’ words in the Parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10-25-37). Jesus presents a social critique that is not just an individual call to help with a flat tire.
This parable is strongly political and especially timely, when our nation’s leaders focus on short-term problems and political and financial gains at the cost of the well-being of future generations — our kids.
The nation is in danger of losing its very soul, with people only concerned about saying the right things, believing the right doctrine and maintaining the status quo, then succumbing to self-interest with “hide and cover” in thoughts and prayers.
Too often, when we read this parable we focus on the religious leaders who just walked by this naked, beaten, half-dead white Anglo-Protestant in the ditch.
They offered him “thoughts and prayers” because they could not touch him due to “rules,” and hurried on.
Today, we don’t want to upset the Vestry. We follow church doctrine, the Constitution, and mercy and compassion are not allowed, much less love and common sense.
In the parable, the lawyer is an expert on the law, a constitutional scholar who wants to test Jesus. He asks, “What must I do to inherit eternal life?”
If you know many lawyers, you know that they most often have the answer to the question they are asking. It is just bait — a trap.
Jesus answers the question with his own question: “What is written in the law? What do you read there?”
The lawyer answers, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your strength, and with all your mind, and your neighbor as yourself.”
Jesus then says, “You have the correct answer. Now do it and then you will live.”
What? Take action? Just do it?
So the lawyer, caught in his own trap, asks, “Who is my neighbor?” He needs wiggle room, quickly.
Jesus gives an illustration with a parable that tells us the story about the most hated, despised, loathsome kind of person in the eyes of the Judean people — a Samaritan.
The introduction of the Samaritan jolts the audience of Jesus’ time because he represents an enemy — the “other.”
Whom would we slip into that slot: a black person? A homeless person? A Baptist? An Afghan? A Democrat? Someone with mental health issues? An Arab? A Republican? A Jew? A Mexican? An immigrant? A Russian? There are lots of “others” out there.
But the Samaritan does not pass by. He draws close.
Moved by compassion, he sees that the man is alive. He pours oil to cleanse his wounds and gives him wine to dull his pain. He packs him up and takes him to an inn and pays for his health care and rehab.
Then Jesus asks the constitutional lawyer which of these was a neighbor.
The lawyer cannot bring himself to say the word “Samaritan” and realizes that he, and not Jesus, is the one being put to the test.
He manages to admit that the one proved to be a neighbor is the one who showed mercy.
The lawyer wants to define who deserves love. Jesus teaches us that love seeks out neighbors to receive compassion and care even when established fences or prejudices conspire against this.
Authentic love does not discriminate. It creates neighborly relationships because by its very nature, love meets the needs of others.
For the prophets and Jesus, politics and religion exist in one realm, interdependent in nature in which God seeks peace and hates injustice.
So we must ask ourselves, what do these Scripture readings say to us?
Are we just guilty bystanders offering “thoughts and prayers”?
Have we and our leaders succumbed to self-interest in the political realm, all the while mouthing love but doing nothing?
What does it mean to live a life worth of God in my personal life, at the ballot box, in Tallahassee, in the halls of Congress, at school board meetings?
“Little children let us love, not in words or speech, but in truth and action.” 1 John 3:18
“Is my faith more a reflection of my political, cultural and socio-economic value and actions, or a reflection of the values of Jesus?”
