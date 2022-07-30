I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to hear another leader offer “thoughts and prayers” as black shoppers in Buffalo are murdered by an AR-15 assault weapon wielded by someone acting out of racial hatred.

Keith Backhaus

I don’t want some preacher to extend “thoughts and prayers” as children and teachers are gunned down in their classrooms in Texas by an 18-year-old kid with an AR-15 assault weapon; or worshippers are gunned down as they pray at the Tree of Life Synagogue or attend Bible study at Mother Emmanuel Church; or gunned down as they view a Fourth of July parade.


Keith Backhaus is a deacon at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Venice.

