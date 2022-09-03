As we celebrate our Labor Day weekend, I find it interesting that we recognize the contributions and achievements of American workers with a day off of work.
Like many of you, I was raised with a strong work ethic. All my mother expected of me was to be a “productive member of society.”
When I was a young adult in West Virginia, an entry-level janitorial job became available at a local chemical plant along the Ohio River. Coal mines and chemical plants were the full scope of what I understood as adult work.
My little county had a population of about 14,000 households, so I was curious as to why the application process was being held in the local civic center.
I was astonished that in one morning 2,000 men applied for this entry-level position.
It was then that I realized that to be gainfully employed, I must leave West Virginia to find work.
By the grace of God, I landed in Venice and found my first job at Eager Beaver Car Wash in 1984. It takes a hard worker to wash hundreds of cars each day but that is what America is about — hard work.
Often this American work ethic infiltrates our understanding of Scripture. A prime example is Paul’s writing in Philippians 2:12: “Therefore, my dear friends, as you have always obeyed — not only in my presence, but now much more in my absence — continue to work out your salvation with fear and trembling.”
Out of context, one would think that our salvation is about our good works.
There is a persistent misunderstanding that we have to be “good enough” to be saved. So often folks believe that they need to work hard at being good enough; holy enough; forgiving enough — that God judges our works as an admission ticket into heaven.
Try as we might to work at being good enough, we realize time and again that we are not. So we start hedging our efforts by comparing our good works against others: “I may be bad, but I’m not as bad as he is. Did you see what he did?”
In the end, we know we cannot live up to the holiness God wants in our own efforts, no matter how hard we work at it.
Here is the good news: God knows you can’t be good enough. We cannot save ourselves, but He can save us.
Jesus did not come to make bad people good; He came to make dead people alive. So He came Himself to be the holy perfect stand-in for us.
While our works’ righteousness is like filthy rags before God, Jesus’ righteousness is holy and perfect. His righteousness is imputed to us before God. When God looks at us, He sees the acceptable righteousness of Christ.
Since our salvation is as simple as trusting in Jesus as Lord and Savior, what do we need to work out in Paul’s scripture with “fear and trembling”?
This work comes in living a life worthy and representing the grace given you by Jesus.
If we claim Jesus as Lord, why would we do the wrong things of life?
In saying yes to Jesus, we become ambassadors of Jesus. We represent the King in this lost and broken world as we offer the same free salvation we received to others.
We get to live a life of holiness in response to His holiness now within us.
If this feels impossible and causes you fear and trembling, trust in His Spirit within you to guide you. Remember, it is not your righteousness but Jesus’ that secures your salvation.
How you work this salvation out in your life is your path of holiness.
As we read the next passage of Philippians, 2:13, we are reminded that the hard work is being done by God: “For it is God which works in you both to will and to do of His good pleasure.”
So, for my brother and sisters in the faith, how are you working out your salvation in your life? Are you extending to others the same grace of Jesus you have received? Is the Spirit calling you to change something in your life, causing you fear and trembling?
Work it out with God.
