Rabbi Harold Kushner, the author of “When Bad Things Happen to Good People,” wrote the following in his book “To Life — A Celebration of Jewish Being and Thinking.”
“While many of us tend to see the world as divided into the holy (the realm of the religious) and the profane (the ordinary, nonreligious, meaning everything else; the word profane literally means outside or in front of the church), the theologian Martin Buber taught that the division is really between the holy and the not-yet-holy. Everything in God’s work can be holy if you realize its potential holiness.
“One of the fundamental teachings of Judaism is that the search for holiness, for the encounter with God is not confined to the synagogue. Everything we do can be transformed into a Sinai experience, and encounter with the sacred.
“The goal of Judaism is not to teach how to escape from the profane world to the cleansing presence of God, but to teach us how to bring God into the world, how to take the ordinary and make it holy.”
Taking the ordinary and making it holy ... this is why Judaism has what in Hebrew are called mitzvot, rules, instructions for how eating can be made holy, how human intimacy can be made holy, how arguing can be made holy!
These mitzvot were first revealed by God at a place called Sinai — Mt. Sinai. This “Sinai experience” opened our eyes to the potential for holiness in every moment of life.
The passage of time may dull our spiritual vision but Sinai is never too far from us. Keeping the mitzvot offers us clarity of vision, like ritual lenses for spiritual myopia, so that Sinai’s revelation is always accessible.
Tonight, throughout the Jewish world, we begin the celebration of Shavuot (the Feast of Weeks). According to the ancient Jewish sages, Shavuot is when God gave the Torah and the mitzvot to the Jewish people ... when we first stood at Sinai and encountered God.
God gave us the Torah and the mitzvot, we believe, out of love. The ancient Jewish sages, in fact, depict the Sinai experience as a wedding between God and the Jewish people.
Just as a husband and wife create a partnership that is sustained by acts of love, commitment, and devotion, so, too, God and the Jewish people created a partnership that is sustained by mutual acts of love.
Though the Sinai experience is our distinctive encounter with God, we believe that God is the God of all people, and all people encounter God differently, through different texts and different experiences.
Our hope is that, though we may come to God by many different paths, we are all headed to the same place, a place in which “justice will roll on like a river, righteousness like a never failing spring.”
To those who are celebrating Shavuot, Hag Sameach (a joyous holiday), to all of us who are hoping for a more peaceful world, may we soon see the day “when nation will not lift up sword against nation and humankind will not again know war.”
