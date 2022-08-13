Look at my silly Missy. I have been traveling quite a bit lately and had just emptied out my suitcase.
When I turned back around, she had taken up residence there. Her message was clear to me. Don’t leave me again!
Look at my silly Missy. I have been traveling quite a bit lately and had just emptied out my suitcase.
When I turned back around, she had taken up residence there. Her message was clear to me. Don’t leave me again!
She stayed in the suitcase all afternoon, while I resisted the temptation to close her in. Yes, there is a streak of mischief in me, but I refrained.
Do you ever feel like God has left you? David felt that way at times. In Psalm 13, he wrote: “How long, Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me? How long must I wrestle with my thoughts and day after day have sorrow in my heart?”
Even Jesus cried out to God on the cross, “My God, my God, why have You forgotten me?” What a terrible moment for Him that must have been.
I have sometimes wanted to grab a hold of Jesus, and not let go. Just as Missy planted herself in my suitcase to prevent me from packing again, I want to make sure Jesus is nearby.
And here is the good news: God never does leave us. Here is another passage to consider—“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Deuteronomy 31:6).
Jesus also told us, “And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” (Matt. 28:20) That is good news, don’t you think?
My Missy is pretty content right now. I haven’t traveled in a couple of weeks, so she has relaxed, knowing that I am hers and I am here.
Right now she is lying nearby, purring every time I touch her. I, too, am relaxed as I write this. It is so good to know that Jesus is right here with me, just as He is there with you.
Find a way to enjoy His company today. You will truly be blessed.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.