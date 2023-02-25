Do you read or listen to the news? I avoid a lot of exposure to the stories for several reasons, but mostly because it is so overwhelming.
So much hatred and violence. So little kindness and compassion. Does this resonate with you?
I feel so helpless and almost like I am on some sort of moving sidewalk that I can’t escape, headed to only more darkness in the world.
This photo is of a statue in a main square in Oslo, Norway. I took the picture when I was there in September. It is a very serious statue, commemorating the resistance group who refused to give in to the Nazi army.
Now to be honest, I did not realize that when I took the photo, but wanted the picture because well, I was in the land of the Vikings and Thor, and I thought the hammer was really cool.
It wasn’t until I spent a little time researching that I realized how significant it was. The resistance group refused to submit to evil. They actively fought and opposed it, even though Norway was occupied for five long years.
How are we doing resisting the evil in the world around us?
Now I realize that talking about evil isn’t really popular. However, in the Christian church we are just now at the beginning of the season of Lent, the 40 days before Easter.
It is during this time that we focus on the suffering of Jesus as He went to His death. What caused that suffering? Well evil, of course.
Evil people who did not want to lose their positions of power. An evil mob who cried out for Jesus’ death. We ourselves caused it by our disobedience to God and His laws.
No one stood up for Jesus to try to end His suffering, not even His closest friends. They silently stood by and watched it happen, just like we too often stand by and watch a suffering world and do nothing.
So what can we do? James writes, “Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Come near to God and he will come near to you.” (James 4:7-8)
Like the brave Norwegian resistance, we can crush evil if we just pick up the hammer of truth and smash it. We can choose kindness over carelessness and love over hatred.
Maybe we can send help to refugees and support changes in laws and policies that allow the violence to continue. For sure, I don’t have the answers, but God does.
We can form an army of prayer warriors, lifting up evil and asking God to crush it. Yes, that sounds really good to me. Later in his book, James tells us, “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” (James 5:16)
Let’s commit to prayer, to kindness, to love and to do whatever God puts on our hearts during this season of Lent.
Who knows? God may use us in mighty ways!
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
