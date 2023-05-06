Many of us associate the month of May with Mother’s Day.
Whether our Mom is still with us, or enjoying her heavenly reward, Mother’s Day brings up many feelings for us. Joy, grief, tenderness, love.
Many of us were fortunate to have had moms who were warm and nurturing, and who set us on our path.
Some of us received mothering from others: from grandmas or aunts, other family, or even a neighbor who offered us cookies and advice. If we are here, chances are someone mothered us into adulthood.
And, some of us have had the privilege to be called, “Mom.”
Traditions tell us the Church itself is our Mother. It is easy to see why.
The church is a place we are to be warmly welcomed, even if we have been lost, or far away. The church is somewhere we may enjoy nourishing comfort food and a family-feeling. The church is a place we may learn how to mother others who need encouragement, love, correction, help or peace.
Sometimes the church needs us – to lovingly care for it, to clean and brighten its rooms, to expand its capacity, to plant gardens. To provide for its needs so it can meet the needs of many others.
The church is a place in which we are encouraged to be ourselves, to grow, to get educated and aware, to experiment with how to follow Jesus in this strange, challenging 21st Century.
Happy Mother’s Day to us all, to SunCoast MCC, and to the mothers who raised us and welcomed us into this world.
The Rev. Nancy Wilson and the Rev. Rick Rhen-Sosbe serve at SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church at 3276 E. Venice Ave. in Venice.
