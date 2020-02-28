We have much to do.

I am tired of politics.
As one who watches three news stations — a news junkie — I’ve had enough!
But here we are, in the middle of a political campaign, and heading for the political crucifixion of Jesus.
Make no mistake. The crucifixion was political.
Let us define politics: “Politics are the assumptions or principles relating to or inherent in a sphere, theory or thing, especially when concerned with power and status in society.”
Politics are the manipulation of power.
When discussing Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, Father Richard Rohr commented, “Jesus announced, lived and inaugurated for history a new social order ….”
Jesus was crucified by the community leaders for his political world view more than his God view.
Crucifixion was one of the most brutal and shameful forms of execution. It was considered a deterrent to crime.
Since he was accused of blasphemy by the temple leaders, and sedition against Rome, a sign was posted on the cross: “This is the King of the Jews.” The crowds mocked him. The soldiers mocked him.
But finally one of the terrorists dying alongside him asked Jesus to remember him in his kingdom. Jesus answered, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.”
What kind of king is this? He surely doesn’t fit our idea of a king. This poor man was stripped, mocked, humiliated and killed on a cross. In our world the ideal king is rich and beautiful and influential and grand.
But Jesus had said, “My kingdom is not of this world.”
The ruler of this kind of kingdom does not put himself first, but rather he helps others who need help.
He does not meet evil with evil but repays evil with good.
He forgives the people who do not know the evil they have done, by asking his Father in heaven to forgive them.
And significantly, he allows someone condemned to hell to implore him, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.”
God’s kingdom is not just a future hope, but a present reality.
Our Christian faith challenges us to examine our priorities and see who — or what — really holds our allegiance.
Do we belong to Christ? Do we belong to the world? Or do we try to straddle both?
In Jeremiah 23, we hear of shepherds who do not guide, protect, rescue or restore. We hear of God’s anger toward unfaithful shepherds of God’s people and of God’s promise to raise up faithful ones. We are told how to discern between the good shepherds and the unfaithful ones.
Under the care of a faithful leader, the people are not afraid or dismayed, nor are any of them missing.
In the preceding chapter, 22, Jeremiah gives us a list of the charges against the unfaithful shepherds, or kings. Jeremiah says:
• They were unfair and unjust in many ways.
• They cheated the workers of their wages, even forcing them to work without pay.
• They built vast palaces and lived in luxury, using false dealings and ill-gotten gains.
• They committed adultery.
• They committed fraud.
• They encouraged others in evil and corrupted the people.
• They refused to listen to wise advice, being still like in their youth.
• They were guilty of depravity and violence, and shed the blood of the innocent.
• They forgot that they were no better than others and forgot their roots.
• They treated some in their care as expendable.
• They worked to separate, divide and tear apart.
Yes, our faith has real consequences in the world. We now have a standard to measure leadership.
Politics are at the center of the story of Jesus. His historical life ended with a political trial and a political execution.
Crucifixion was used by Rome to vilify and eliminate those who rejected imperial authority, especially subversives who were attracting a following.
Remember the Palm Sunday entrance, a planned entry into Jerusalem on a donkey, symbolizing a kingdom of peace?
The very heart of Jesus’ message was political. It was about the coming of the Kingdom of God, replacing Rome.
Jesus’ message was also religious. He was passionate about God and what God was like.
The Kingdom of God is for us — then and now. The Lord’s Prayer speaks of God’s kingdom coming on earth, even as it already exists in heaven. It is about transforming this world — what life would be like on earth if God were the ruler and the lords of our domination system were not.
This would be a transformation into holiness, a world of peace, justice and nonviolence, NOT an evacuation into heaven.
Look how Jesus’ mother Mary saw this Kingdom of God: “He has shown the strength of his arm, he has scattered the proud in their conceit. He has cast down the mighty from their thrones and has lifted up the lowly. He has filled the hungry with good things, and the rich he has sent away empty ….” (from the Magnificat).
Jeremiah tells us, “I will raise up for David a righteous branch.” This kingdom will be characterized by wisdom, justice and safety. This king will exercise his kingly power on behalf of God’s people, rather than over them or against them.
In Luke 23: 33-43, the writer tells us that a king is not one who saves himself, but one who saves others. We infer from this that the king is to deny his self-interest and devote himself entirely to the welfare of his people.
We can extrapolate the principle of Jesus and his Kingdom in this statement: “Treat the people and their needs as holy.” As holy! In this world, such action would turn human wisdom and judgment upside down.
You and I as followers of Jesus are called to share this Good News and treat our neighbors and their needs as holy.
We must also hold our leaders to this principle of Jesus: “Treat the people and their needs as holy.” As holy!
The letter of James tells us, “It is not enough, my brother, to say you have faith, when there are no deeds …. Faith without works is dead.”
The medieval scholar Erasmus once told the following story: “Following his ascension into heaven, a group of angels surrounded Jesus and asked him a question: ‘How have you established your kingdom on earth?’
“Jesus answered by explaining that he spent three years preaching and teaching, and what his death and resurrection accomplished.
“The angels asked him, ‘What happens now?’
“Jesus answered, ‘I left behind a few faithful followers and they will spread my message and tell my story of good news.
“The angels replied, ‘But Lord, what if they fail? Do you have another plan?’
“Jesus proclaimed, ‘I have no other plan!’”
We and our leaders are commanded to “treat the people and their needs as holy.”
We have much to do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.