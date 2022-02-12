Do you ever have those times when you wish that God would just give you a road map to tell you where He wants you to go and/or what He wants you to do?
Or that maybe He would preprogram the GPS so that I can get to where I am going without concern?
I am experiencing that longing today. Just when I think I have it all figured out, God steps in and reminds me that He is in charge, not me. This should not come as a surprise, especially during these unpredictable times, but it inevitably does.
So what should I do? I have decided to wake up early tomorrow determined to spend extra time talking with Jesus before the day begins. He never fails to offer me the gift of His peace when I do that. I simply have to choose to receive it.
What choices might God be calling you to make?
We have many things that we can choose to do. We can choose to offer encouragement to someone or not. We can choose to do a chore or not. We can choose to spend time with Jesus or not.
We can choose to share Jesus with others or not. What is God asking of you and me today?
Let’s find a time to seek His will and then follow through with his request. Who needs a map anyway? All we need to know is what to do next. The rest will take care of itself.
I guess God has preprogrammed my journey after all!
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
