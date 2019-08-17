There was a time when a school teacher could answer the question, “What do you like most about teaching?” with the simple reply, “June, July and August.” Alas, those days are gone.
They are gone not only because August has surrendered its summer vacation status, but also because any teacher quipping in such a manner on Facebook or Instagram risks losing their job. We now live in a highly charged and sensitive culture.
I was listening to a lecture recently in which the speaker was opining on the “religion of the secular university.” She said it is the combination of Intersectionality, Critical Race Theory, Queer Studies, and Women Studies.
In short, she argued the main focus of this worldview is to discover the layers of oppression affecting someone’s life or a group of people. The more layers of oppression, the greater one’s necessity and license to “have a voice.”
Those with fewer oppressive layers have but one role: to be silent and become an ally of the voice of the more greatly oppressed. Unfortunately for guys like me, in this academic worldview, I am by nature of my white maleness, a member of the leading category of oppressors.
Ordinarily, I wouldn’t be considering the influence of these various studies, but it does seem we are now witnessing the consequences of these ideas dominating the public square and reaching down into our public schools, with the impact of this being the main conversation.
To be an educated person now, or to be truly noble, is to focus on providing a voice to the most oppressed and of course, freeing ourselves from the oppressors. Whatever happened to math? I jest. I jest.
What has always been true (if I may use such language) is that ideas have consequences. The same lecturer I referenced above provided the following quote: “People are not our enemies. But often ideas are. Ideas have a material force and they have a shape and they have a trajectory.”
The message of the Bible is not that all of life is a power struggle between the oppressed and the oppressor. The message of the Bible is that our true dignity as people is found in our being created after the image of God — the imago Dei — created by His loving design, male and female.
The Bible describes how all of us rebelled against God in the sin and fall of our first parents, Adam and Eve. Their action effected all their progeny. From that point on in human history, the only remedy for the sinful and fallen condition of our own hearts is the great rescue mission of Jesus Christ on the cross outside Jerusalem.
When G.K. Chesterton, author of the Father Brown mysteries and a social critic of his own day, considered the question, “What’s wrong with the world?” he answered, “I am.”
There will be no end in our fallen human experience in discovering the “oppressor” within each of us. There will be no end in discovering the person or group with the greatest numbers or layers of oppression.
We need changed hearts if we are going to be different human beings. Only Jesus Christ can change the human heart by restoring us to our true identity — in all our diversity — as the image bearers and children of a Glorious God, reshaping us to be like himself in justice, wisdom, righteousness, goodness, holiness and truth.
He does this as we look away from ourselves to Him and His Word. The message of the Bible is one of forgiveness, change and hope, all realized by embracing Christ’s sacrificial death in our place, as he satisfied the justice of God with regard to our sinful lives by taking our guilt upon himself and dying for us that we might live.
It is a message of redemption offered to each of us, oppressor and oppressed alike: “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. Old things have passed away. Behold, all things have become new.”
Dwight Dolby is senior pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church, ARPCA.org.^p
