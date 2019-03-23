Last week, a man entered mosques during Friday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand, and gunned down 50 worshippers, apparently just because they were Muslim.
The dead included an imam from the island of Fiji; a newlywed young woman; a 14-year-old high school student; a Palestinian heart doctor; a 50-year-old father and his 21-year-old son; and a goalie for the New Zealand national soccer team.
Young children were not spared. A 4-year-old boy was shot to death along with his father and four older siblings. A 2-year-old was among the wounded.
The international nature of the religion of Islam meant that the dead included people from India, Pakistan, Palestine, Afghanistan and Syria, as well as New Zealand.
Of New Zealand native Linda Armstrong, her family said, “Linda had a huge heart and was willing to help out anyone who needed it. She befriended many travelers, immigrants and refugees, opening her home, her heart and her kitchen.”
People of many faiths have spoken out against the senseless violence this week.
Pope Francis said in his weekly prayers in St. Peter’s Square, “I pray for the dead and the wounded and their families. I am close to our Muslim brothers, the religious and civil communities, and I renew the invitation to unite with prayer and gestures of peace to oppose hatred and violence.”
And New Zealander Jemaine Clement, star of “Flight of the Conchords,” attended a vigil with thousands who had gathered to mourn the victims of the terror attack, tweeting that it was “beautiful to hear English, Arabic and Maori all spoken with the same message: one against hate. Kia kaha, kia kotahi. Asalaam alaikum.”
The Arabic greeting “Asalaam alaikum” means “Peace be upon you.” “Kia kaha, kia kotahi” means “Our strength is our unity” in Maori.
Unity would indeed be a strength, though right now it seems a farfetched dream.
Last week in this space, guest columnist Max Aplin claimed that God still speaks to us today in dreams, arguing that any dream coming from God would fit perfectly with the Bible.
But last Friday’s events in Christchurch leave me to ponder the usefulness of endless arguments within our own insulated communities over silly things like how many angels can dance on the head of a pin and whether or not God still speaks to people in dreams.
In this broken world, we have far bigger questions before us: What shall we do about the scourges of racism, xenophobia and white nationalism? Because these things are getting people killed.
If I had a dream today, it would be that we would rise up against these scourges together. I don’t know if that dream might come directly from God or whether or not it would fit perfectly with the Bible.
What I do know is that my Christian upbringing taught me a lot of things, one of them being the difference between what’s right and what’s wrong. I believe I read the Bible correctly when I say that hating our neighbors is wrong. And that killing them is, too.
Ignoring hate allows it to triumph and allows the killing to continue.
Surely humanity can manage a bigger dream than that.
See you in church or synagogue or mosque.
The Rev. Khleber M. Van Zandt V is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice and a member of the board of the Venice Interfaith Community Association.
