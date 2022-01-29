When I look at this photo, one word comes to mind — peace.
The water is calm, the beach is mostly empty, and the people are so relaxed. Yes, they are both bundled up, but they are still thoroughly enjoying God’s creation.
It looks like they don’t have a care in the world.
For some of us these days, peace can be hard to come by. All the worries about the virus, concerns about politics and other conflicts, economic challenges, not to mention whatever personal struggles are present in our lives, all can rob our peace.
I can relate to Job when he says in Job 3:26, “I have no peace, no quietness; I have no rest, but only turmoil.” How do we quiet our souls so that we are not so frazzled?
For me, it’s all about turning to God. Let me share a couple of scriptures that help me.
In John 16:33, Jesus tells his disciples, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
He has just shared with them that He is going to die and that they will be persecuted because of Him. They have a very hard road ahead and yet Jesus tells them that they will have peace.
It is the last part of His words that are the key — “take heart! I have overcome the world!” No matter how tough things are for us, Jesus is there.
He is our strength and our salvation through it all. Leaning on Him, we can be peaceful knowing that He holds us in His hands.
Look again at the couple on the beach. I happen to know them, and I can tell you that they have challenges in their lives, just as we do.
Why did they sit on the beach and gaze at the water? They have told me that there is where they find Jesus. Peace fills them as they take time to rest and listen.
Perhaps that is a good idea for all of us. Let’s take some time today to just pause and be. Be with God. Let the worries go, if only for a few moments.
Let me leave you with this blessing from the book of Numbers: “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”
Amen.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
