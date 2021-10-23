Many Christians have a difficult time understanding who the Holy Spirit is and what He does. While comfortable with the Father and Son, the Holy Spirit remains a more of a neglected mystery.
Francis Chan calls the Holy Spirit the “Forgotten God.” What a shame! Because the Holy Spirit is an incredible gift from God. He is the third person of the Trinity and is equal in power and glory with the Father and the Son.
The Holy Spirit is God’s presence, active in our lives and in the world. The Lord gives us His very own Spirit to dwell within every believer, making our bodies a temple in which God resides. Did you catch that? God lives in you through the Holy Spirit.
God draws us to Christ through the Holy Spirit and gives us the personal assurance that we are a child of God. And then God transforms us by the Holy Spirit to make us like Christ.
It is the Holy Spirit that produces in us love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. This fruit is what true holiness looks like. So even when we don’t feel like loving or have joy or peace, the Holy Spirit pours them into our lives so they overflow to others.
The Holy Spirit empowers believers to witness for Christ in word and deed. He equips believers with spiritual gifts to build up the church, the Body of Christ.
He is like the fire in the engine, the current in the river, the wind in the trees.
Our surrender is the one thing required to fully know the Holy Spirit. Perhaps this is why the Holy Spirit remains such a neglected mystery among Christians. Scripture warns against an unwillingness to allow the Holy Spirit control over our lives or “quenching the Spirit.”
If you want more of God, His presence and power in you, then surrendering to the Holy Spirit is the only way forward. Don’t wait, be filled with the Holy Spirit today.
Mike Hudson is the pastor of Christ Venice United Methodist Church.
