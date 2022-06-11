In June of 1969, patrons and supporters of the Stonewall Inn in New York City staged an uprising to resist the police harassment and persecution to which LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning) Americans were commonly subjected.
This uprising marks the beginning of a movement to outlaw discriminatory laws and practices against LGBTQ Americans.
June is celebrated annually as Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots and works to achieve equal justice and equal opportunity for LGBTQ Americans.
Pride Month is a movement that celebrates sexual diversity. For LGBTQ people, it is a way of protesting against discrimination and violence. It promotes dignity, equal rights, self-affirmation and is a way of increasing society’s awareness of the issues we in the LGBTQ community face.
It’s important to celebrate Pride Month because it marks the start of a major shift within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the wider societal implications.
Although attitudes and injustice still remain, we have come a long way since the riots of 1969 and by continuing in this long-standing tradition, we continue to raise awareness, improve the attitudes of society and encourage inclusiveness.
In Psalm 139 we find these words: “You have searched me, God, and you know me. For you created my inmost being and you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I know that full well.” (vs 1; 13-14)
As we celebrate Pride this month, let us celebrate not only all the advances we have made toward equality, but let us celebrate the amazing people God has created us to be! Have a happy and safe Pride!
Worship service is at 10 a.m. at Suncoast Metropolitan Community Church, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice, FL 34292. For more information, call 941-484-7068 or visit: Suncoastmcc.com
