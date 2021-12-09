Homer Simpson and Peter Griffin (Family Guy) -- what’s become of our father figures?
When we look at popular culture, what do you see? Father not as adults but fathers as dolts -- boorish, crude at worst, bumbling and stupidly sweet at best. What’s going on?
I am not quite sure why this is the image of fatherhood in our day. All I know is that we better look elsewhere and have our sons look elsewhere for good role models of fatherhood.
One place to look is this week's section of the Torah (Five Books of Moses) read in synagogues throughout the world. We call it "Vayigash" in Hebrew (Genesis 44:18-47:27)
What is the image of fatherhood found in this week’s portion? Judah stands before Joseph, his brother, who he only knows as an important Egyptian official. Judah pleads for the freedom of his youngest brother Benjamin.
The opening speech of Judah mentions the word "father" 14 times. He is referring to Jacob, the patriarch. His father is mentioned not as a disciplinarian or an authority figure or even a purveyor of wisdom.
His father is mentioned as a man whose heart can be broken. His father is a man with deep and powerful connections to his children.
Jacob is not the only father in this scene. There are two other fathers, Judah and Joseph. And one of those fathers, namely, Judah, has also experienced the loss of children, two sons, Er and Onan, who died suddenly.
A Rabbinic story based on this part of the Torah suggests that Judah loses two sons in order that he know more deeply “the pain of children,” given that it was he who convinced his brothers to sell Joseph into slavery.
Why must he know “the pain of children?” So that he could empathize with the pain that he put his father through. And so this father, who also has known a broken heart, has empathy and shows compassion for his own father.
Fatherhood and compassion -- not a common association in our culture, but it is in Jewish culture. The psalmist writes in Ps. 103, K’rachaim av al banim as a father has compassion for his children.
Fatherhood and compassion -- perhaps that is why the Rabbis held that one could not sit on the Sanhedrin (the ancient High Court), ruling on cases of capital punishment, if one did not have children.
One who holds the life of another in his hands should know compassion.
Rachmunus-rachmanut (the Hebrew word for compassion) is essential for being a father. Judah, the father of the Jews, his shining moment was not in a battle with other men, not in a test of strength of a body of steel, but in a battle with himself, in a test of strength of a heart that can be broken.
We all need father figures. Thank God we have them.
