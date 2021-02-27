As I go about daily life here on the Sun Coast, one of the questions I get asked most frequently is, “Are you retired?”
“No,” I say, “I’m still working.” “At what?” they ask. “I’m a minister,” I say. And so the next question inevitably is, “What kind?”
I’m a UU, I say, a Unitarian Universalist. And then it’s almost always, “I never heard of that. What’s that mean?”
That’s when it gets a little tricky, because it’s easier to say what it doesn’t mean.
For instance, it doesn’t mean I’m a Muslim or a Jew, a Hindu or a Buddhist, though my church honors those traditions.
It doesn’t mean I’m a Christian, either. Yes, many UUs do indeed count themselves as Christian, but I happen not to be one of them.
Not unexpectedly, the usual response is, “I’m not sure I get it.”
Well, I continue, many UUs I know aspire to keep an open mind and so don’t wish to be limited to practicing religion in only one way or another.
They want to engage life with all their senses and maintain an attitude of gratitude for the gifts that come their way.
They look for truth in many places: in a variety of religious and spiritual traditions, in their own experience of the world in lots of sacred texts and in many not-so-sacred ones as well.
UUs come together in community and do many of the same things other religious and spiritual communities do: They read and sing, work and play, celebrate and lament.
They support each other in times of difficulty, they reach out to help their neighbors and they work for justice in the world. And they teach their children how to get along, how to live a good life and how to continue growing throughout.
But if that begins to sound as if UUs agree on everything, we don’t.
If UUs agreed on anything, we might agree with author Robert Fulghum, who wrote, “We agree that individuals must work out their own religious conclusions. We agree that we will disagree on those conclusions.
“We agree to learn from one another through dialogue. We agree on a process and the tools to be used in that process, tools like democracy, integrity, continuing education and individual responsibility.”
I think most of us would agree that we don’t have any of the creeds or dogma that are the hallmark of so many other religions.
Some of us maintain regular spiritual practices, like meditation or prayer; others don’t.
Some of us like telling our friends about the congregation we belong to; others of us don’t want to bother anybody with that “evangelical” stuff.
Some of us like only jazz or country or opera or rap music. And then some of us like it all.
I’m not sure what other UUs would say they believe, but I believe in the basic goodness of all humanity, and I believe we’re stronger when we act together.
And I believe in miracles, too. For instance, I believe it’s a miracle that I can communicate this to you. And while I don’t believe in the supernatural, I do believe in the “super” within the natural.
I am a Unitarian Universalist even if it’s difficult to explain what that means.
Though our campus remains closed due to COVID, you’re welcome to join us digitally on our website — UUCOV.org — to hear more about what it means.
See you (digitally) in church, synagogue or mosque.
