Turtle

As I have observed the beginning of the cleanup and restoration after Hurricane Ian, it seems to be going really slowly. I long for the piles of debris that quicken my memory of the aftermath of the storm to disappear.

At the same time, it feels as if the storm were both yesterday and yet also a long time ago. It is going to take a very long time for things to have even a semblance of normalcy.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments