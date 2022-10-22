As I have observed the beginning of the cleanup and restoration after Hurricane Ian, it seems to be going really slowly. I long for the piles of debris that quicken my memory of the aftermath of the storm to disappear.
At the same time, it feels as if the storm were both yesterday and yet also a long time ago. It is going to take a very long time for things to have even a semblance of normalcy.
As I was driving to my condo, I almost ran over this turtle, which was cruising obliviously across the road. Surprised, I swerved, then stopped, taking a moment to snap a picture.
Turtles have always symbolized for me the concept of slowly but surely making progress. They don’t care that the world is buzzing by; they just keep on at their own speed. I envy them at times.
I love this verse in Proverbs 21:5 in the Living Bible: “Steady plodding brings prosperity; hasty speculation brings poverty.”
Sounds perfect for a turtle, doesn’t it? I think it is appropriate for us right now as well.
Taking the time to trim the trees and bushes, to clean up all of the debris, to plan the repairs or replacements, to make the monetary decisions and to just keep a steady pace toward the day when this will all be behind us is hard, but will put us in a better position the next time that a storm arrives.
Meanwhile, we can find moments of joy within the work. Let me give you an example.
One of my friends told me about looking for a panel for a door that was destroyed. She talked to a neighbor, who had just given his panel to someone else. That was discouraging, yet that neighbor spoke to someone who had had her mobile home destroyed and who then pulled the perfect panel out of the rubble.
I love that!
Even as the rebuilding is going slowly, neighbors are helping each other, and bonds are being forged. The “steady plodding” is bringing the prosperity of richer relationships.
No one even had to spend a dime for that replacement panel, yet what happened is priceless.
I think that when we look back on this time, we will see that God’s hand was in it, bringing beauty from ashes.
Let’s not wait until then to see it, OK? Let’s just take a lesson from the turtle. One step at a time is all that it takes to reach the goal.
