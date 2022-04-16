Not every story makes it into the papers. There is always more drama going on than can possibly be told.
Let’s face it, we all desire peace. We long for peace in our country, in our group of friends, in our families, in our marriages, even in our own souls.
Yes, there is drama going on in our own soul.
If we could just get to a place where there is some footing, something solid upon which would enable us to build a better tomorrow.
Those familiar with the story of Jesus riding into Jerusalem on the foal of a donkey, escorted by multitudes waving palm branches and shouting, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord,” are aware that things didn’t go well.
Pilgrims arriving in town for an enjoyable Passover feast were soon caught up in great religious and political division echoing through the Temple courts, with plots and subplots unfolding in secret rooms down dark corridors.
The records of Matthew, Mark and Luke trace the tenor and themes of the encounters taking place daily between the religious leaders (Scribes and Pharisees) and Jesus. Headlines in the Jerusalem Herald could’ve included, “Jesus, Popular Prophet from Nazareth, Supports Higher Taxes, Revealing Connections with Caesar.”
A not-so-well publicized news story that week involved a revolutionary character, Barabbas.
In some recent act of insurrection (maybe even that very week), Barabbas had murdered someone and was now slated for crucifixion himself. Barabbas surely thought his cause a just one and was about to pay the price, patriotic intentions notwithstanding.
Surely, family and friends were wringing their hands and bore heavy hearts as their Barabbas would become yet another tragic figure amid the noise of an unjust and unfair world.
Was there a wife? Were there children? Was there a long story of relational conflict Barabbas thought about as his final day drew near?
Then, in an amazingly strange and wondrous turn for Barabbas, an event took place beyond his control and beyond all his hope: Another man was substituted into his place and slated for death — at the last minute.
The crowds yelled to Pilate, “Release Barabbas and crucify Jesus of Nazareth instead.” Pilate insisted, “Why? What wrong has he done?” But the voices against Jesus prevailed.
And so it was that in this instance the righteous man of peace went to the cross regarded as a notorious rebel and he died a rebel’s death.
On that Friday, Jesus was crucified on the Roman cross. According to the account of Matthew, a strange darkness settled in over Jerusalem from noon until three in the afternoon, when Jesus died.
His last words including phrases such as, “It is finished,” and, “Father forgive them,” and, “Into your hands, I commit my spirit,” signal a connection with a plan and a relationship with God that cannot help but provoke interest.
One wonders if, later, there was a headline in the Sunday evening edition: “Tomb of Jesus Empty after Third Day! Witnesses Claim to have Spoken with Him!”
Well, you are reading it here in the Gondolier.
According to Luke, Jesus visited his disciples on the Sunday evening of his resurrection and told them that because of what he accomplished on the cross, this was his message: “Thus it is written, that the Christ should suffer and on the third day rise from the dead, and that repentance for the forgiveness of sins should be proclaimed in his name to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things.”
And so, we arrive at the end of another busy Easter week, looking for peace, a place for us to get our footing. And here is a summary of where that footing can be found: The cross of Jesus is the place where rebels — with all our sinful drama — find forgiveness.
His empty tomb is the signal of the eternal tomorrow, where even death has been defeated. God’s justice has prevailed over the sins associated with the “secret rooms” of our lives, and we are now free to move forward on the solid footing of forgiveness and new life in Christ.
Now, that is some good news in a busy news week!
