What in the world is Patches doing? When he twisted around to get to “just the right spot” after his haircut, I had to laugh.
Seeing him “tied up in knots,” I knew I needed to take a photo. How funny he looks! Don’t you wish that you could twist like that?
If you’re anything like me, your body probably doesn’t bend quite like it used to bend. Ah, the joys of getting older …
When I look at this photo, I take “being tied up in knots” to a different place. How many times have you felt so tense that your stomach seemed to have knots in it?
Yes, I can feel that way when I’m stressed about something, but probably most often I experience it when having to make tough decisions.
How about you? Think about all of the decisions that we have had to make following the storms. Do I stay or go?
Who is going to help with all of the repairs? Where am I going to find the money? How do I deal with FEMA and the other agencies? My insurance? Well, the list goes on, doesn’t it?
We are not alone in having to think so hard. There were those in Scripture who faced tough choices. Let me share just one of them.
Do you remember Abraham? He is the one with whom God makes the covenant, the unbreakable promise, to make him the father of many nations through his children.
Okay, so first of all, Abraham was 75 years old and childless when God revealed His plan. That had to be mind-blowing. Now take into account that Isaac wasn’t finally born until Abraham was 100 and his wife, Sarah, was 90. Really?
So, Abraham finally receives the son of God’s promise and then God tells him to sacrifice him. “Then God said, “Take your son, your only son, whom you love — Isaac — and go to the region of Moriah. Sacrifice him there as a burnt offering on a mountain I will show you.” (Gen. 22:2)
What? Now Abraham faced the most terrible choice that one can imagine. To obey God or to burn his son — who could make such a choice? How did Abraham handle this? Well, he obeyed. Would you or I?
Abraham was able to obey because he ultimately trusted God. When Isaac notices that they haven’t brought an animal sacrifice, he asks his father about it.
This is what Abraham replied: “God himself will provide the lamb for the burnt offering, my son.” (Verse 8). And God does. In the end, Abraham shows his willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice, and in response, God provides a ram to take Isaac’s place, and declares how richly Abraham will be blessed.
Can we trust God when we have to make difficult choices? When we are “tied up in knots” about decisions, can we turn to Him?
I love this passage from Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”
Think of it this way: when we are like Patches — all tied up — God will straighten out the knots. Can we trust Him to do that?
Well, I can at least try, and I hope you are able to do so as well.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
