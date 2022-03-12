Will you play with me? This invitation from my puppy happens at least a couple of times every day.
It’s fine when I am relaxing, but he has a habit of interrupting my work with his desire to play tug of war or fetch.
“Come on, Mom,” he seems to say. “You work too much. Come play with me!”
Do I give in? Well, wouldn’t you? Look at that face!
How often are we too busy to play with God? Perhaps that concept is very foreign to you. Maybe you see God as always serious with all of the wrath and all.
Scenes of God in movies don’t always help, either, with depictions of His booming low voice giving commandments or instructing the people.
We also tend to see Jesus as this mild-mannered teacher who is always kind, always walking somewhere, who is praying and resting when He is not healing and teaching.
Yes, all of that is true, but honestly, how can He relate to us if He has no sense of humor? When He invites Peter to walk on water, don’t you think He was grinning from ear to ear? Well, I do.
How can the Creator who designed the puffer fish, the dumbo octopus, the blue parrot fish, and the red-lipped batfish possibly be without the capacity for humor?
Can’t you see Him laughing watching them? God also created my sweet Patches and gave him a playful disposition. If He didn’t want me to laugh and have fun, why did He go to so much trouble?
In chapter 55, verse 12, the prophet, Isaiah, writes, “You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands.”
I love picturing that. Does that sound like a dull God to you?
Far too often, I find myself being too serious, wrapped up in my work or chores. God sent me a puppy to remind me that His desire is that my life is joyful.
He invites all of us to play, to sing, to dance, and to laugh. Yes, there is work to do, but we all need to find balance.
What can you do today that will be a “yes” to His invitation? Personally, I am going to send off this column, then go and play fetch. Patches is waiting.
May you have some fun this day as well.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
