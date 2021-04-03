As we prepare to celebrate Holy Easter tomorrow, why is the resurrection so important?
On Good Friday, we remembered the sacrifice as Jesus laid down His life for the sins of humanity. His sacrifice on the cross, as He endured the wrath that was ours to bear for our sins against God, is the ultimate victory culminating in our forgiveness. He did so purposefully.
Jesus, in John 10, said, “I lay down my life that I may take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again.”
Jesus has the authority over death. But it is one thing to say this and another to demonstrate it. Jesus even says it twice in this passage, for emphasis.
This demonstration of authority is not just a defeat of death; it also validates the authority that Jesus taught and demonstrated in His ministry.
The Gospel of Mark opens with a story in which “the people were all so amazed that they asked each other, ‘What is this? A new teaching — and with authority! He even gives orders to impure spirits and they obey Him.’ News about Him spread quickly over the whole region of Galilee.”
Jesus’ authority is validated, and verifies He is God Himself. Who else can raise Himself from the dead but God?
Jesus is also the Firstfruit. His resurrection demonstrates to us that there is more to come.
In 1 Corinthians 15, the Apostle Paul writes, “But in fact Christ has been raised from the dead, the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep.” This statement clearly intimates a beginning of a new creation, but also that we too may participate not only in His suffering, but in His resurrection too.
So, why celebrate Easter? The greatest part is that Jesus is alive! Not just that alone, but that He is alive today and interceding even now with God on our behalf.
Romans 8:34 states, “Who is to condemn? Christ Jesus is the one who died — more than that, who was raised who is at the right hand of God, who indeed is interceding for us.”
Easter is a big deal not just because Jesus died for our sins, not just because He walked out of the grave, but because He has invited us into a life with Him.
Only through Jesus are our sins forgiven, our hope of eternal life illustrated in His resurrection, and His grace, mercy and righteousness interceding for us all.
Jesus’ resurrection proves that He was not just a good and moral teacher who claimed to be God. He was not just a good man with good intentions in His death. Rather, because of Easter morning we can trust that Jesus is real, Jesus is God and Jesus is alive even now.
He rose, is alive and intercedes for us while He restores everything. In Revelation 21 Jesus states, “I am making everything new!”
Perhaps this Easter you will say yes to Jesus. Yes, to His salvation. Yes, to His promise of resurrection. And Yes, to His mercy and grace at the right hand of God.
This is why we celebrate Easter.
