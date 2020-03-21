It is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history.
Usually when the nation faces a crisis, Americans go to church. I remember the days after Sept. 11 when churches were packed. We held prayer services that evening along with more throughout that week. The following Sunday saw record attendance in churches across the nation.
But now our nation faces a crisis and going to church is not an option. Every kind of gathering place is closed for fear of spreading this virus.
As much as I don’t like it, our church is canceling its worship services as well. But even if we can’t come together in our church building, we will worship the Lord anyway.
We worship anyway because the church has never been about a building (although this might be the first time we actually get to live this truth out).
Worship is getting our eyes onto the One who made the heavens and the earth. It is acknowledging the Creator who is greater than anything in creation. It is giving Him thanks for today when tomorrow has never been promised to anyone.
It is remembering His mighty acts of salvation, grace, mercy, healing and forgiveness throughout human history. It is about experiencing His presence and peace right now, even in what seems to be the valley of the shadow of death.
When we fail to worship the Lord, we end up worshiping something else. We end up putting our trust in something less than God for our hope and happiness, significance and security.
It is no surprise to see the amount of panic in our society right now. Panic is the result of seeing our lesser gods (politicians, political parties, Wall Street, technology, etc.) fail. And when they are exposed as false gods, we can either cling to the One True God or hoard toilet paper.
So even if the buildings are closed, we will worship God this Sunday and beyond.
Worship is how we live our lives in every moment of every day. Worshiping Him gets our eyes off the temporary and onto the eternal.
Acknowledging God in all our ways allows us to see that God is so much bigger than anything that comes against us. This has been the heritage of our nation in every crisis it has faced. It is why our national motto is “In God We Trust.” It is why, even without a building to gather in, we worship anyway.
Our church will be one of many great churches in town that will be worshiping the Lord online this Sunday. I invite you to join one of them and worship the Lord anyway.
