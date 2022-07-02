As we move from Memorial Day to Independence Day, I am reminded that freedom comes at a cost.
There is nothing free about freedom. Freedom requires action on the part of individuals who believe in the premise of a nation whose citizens are free.
Our nation began with a Declaration of Independence. No longer would our people be under the heel of the King of England or under the feudal system of lords, as was western Europe.
We are free and not restricted by a caste state in which a person cannot rise above their station in life, as it was in India. This truly is a land founded on this idea of freedom that has opportunities unlike in other nations.
Where there is opportunity, there is hope. The freedom we enjoy in America is still a light unto the world as hundreds of thousands risk everything to cross into this land.
They come to the hope not just for themselves, but for their families and generations to follow.
But this freedom is not free. In World War II against fascist Germany and imperial Japan, more than 298,000 United States soldiers gave their lives to protect this country and the concept of freedom, each person deciding that their single life was worth the ideal that freedom is worth it for themselves and their families.
Freedom is not free. As we recently celebrated Juneteenth, I recalled that 110,000 Union soldiers died in the process of fighting for emancipation.
They laid down their lives on the premise of the founding fathers that all men are created equal, allowing all to pursue the opportunities and hope that come with freedom.
It is a fact that God values each person as a sacred living person. Whether you receive that love or not does not change His position of loving you.
He desires freedom for you. Not a freedom without discipline that turns to hedonism, but rather freedom from the greatest captors of all time: sin and death.
It is our own sin that separates us from God, and sin leads to spiritual death. God wants us to break from the power of sin in our lives.
He invites us to a relationship in which sin does not separate us. He offers us hope for our sinful condition.
Jesus came Himself to rescue us from this bondage, to set us free from sin and death. Jesus came as a sinless man to take upon Himself the punishment that is due to each of us for our disobedience.
Jesus had to pay the cost of our sin to redeem us back to a Holy God.
Again, freedom is not free. Christ took the punishment of the world for all time upon Himself on the cross. He gave His life so that we can be truly free.
For those who believe and trust in Jesus, you have been rescued and you are truly free. For those who have not, the rescue rope is right there for you. Grab hold and trust in Christ, dedicate yourself to the only one worthy of your worship.
One day, without warning, that rope will be removed as He comes to final judgment on the world. Is today the day? Will He return as He said today? Will you even live to see tomorrow?
Allow yourself to be rescued and to be given spiritual freedom over sin and death.
“So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed.” (John 8:36)
