There are few times more tender than when someone takes their last breath.
Eyes fill with tears as we say goodbye to those precious to us. Sweet memories may bring smiles. We may feel relieved because death brings an end to suffering.
But the only real hope in the face of the death is the assurance of resurrection.
Jesus said, “I am the Resurrection and the Life. Whoever lives and believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live” (John 11:25).
We are given this wonderful promise: the resurrection of Jesus is the “first fruits” (1 Corinthians 15:20-23) of a resurrection harvest that will include all who put their trust in him.
Just as Jesus received a new glorified body and was seen and recognized after his resurrection, those who trust in Christ will receive a new, imperishable body and will be seen and known in God’s eternal kingdom.
How can we be sure of our own future resurrection? The Bible says: “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved” (Romans 10:9).
Death is tinged with emptiness and fear when death is perceived as life’s final curtain, or at best a transition to some unknown state of being.
But for those who believe in the resurrection of Jesus, there is confidence that death does not get the last word.
When we believe in the resurrection of Jesus, we will face our death with hope. Resurrection hope also changes our outlook for all the remaining days and years of this life here on earth.
I am reminded of the words from “Because He Lives” by Gloria and William Gaither:
Because He lives, I can face tomorrow.
Because He lives, all fear is gone.
Because I know He holds the future,
And life is worth the living, just because He lives.
Chris Romig is the Pastor of Venice Presbyterian Church.
