Tomorrow is Easter. A day of joy and celebration across much of the world.
Not everyone will think of Christ’s resurrection, but millions will. Churches welcome more visitors on Easter than at any other time of year. It is the greatest day on the Christian calendar.
Can you see what the sign says that the man is holding? On both sides of the sign, in huge letters for all to read, it says, “Jesus Loves You.”
I was on my way with friends from Venice to St. Augustine when we came upon this man. It was right at an intersection at a light, and the whole time that we were waiting to make our turn, he did not move.
Steadfastly, without saying a word, with a determined look on his face, he stood there holding the sign. We were amazed.
Note where his truck is parked. Right at a liquor store and pretty much in the center of the town. I have no idea how many people saw the sign, but I suspect many, indeed.
I would love to have had a conversation with him, but there was no way that I was going to interrupt his mission. In the car, my friends and I prayed for him and for his message to be received by those passing by.
We agreed that his boldness was a challenge to all of us to be more open about our faith.
I am not going to stand up in the back of a pickup truck (I don’t own one) holding a sign high up in the air. Though my faith is strong, my arms most definitely are not!
I am, however, going to proclaim to you in my own way that Jesus does indeed love you.
Yesterday was Good Friday. It was the day that we reflected upon the fact that Jesus was brutally beaten and crucified to pay the price for our sins.
As part of our Good Friday service, folks nailed papers on which they had listed their sins to a wooden cross. Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” (John 15:13).
He laid down His out of an unfathomable love for each one of us.
Tomorrow I am going to stand up in church and shout to the people, “Jesus loves you!” I probably will challenge them to do the same.
If you don’t believe me, you are welcome to come to church and watch. If that is not in your plans, consider going to a church near you.
Let every word of the Easter songs lift up your hearts as you receive the good news of Jesus’ love. Happy Easter to you.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
