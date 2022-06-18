What kind of father am I? “We become like that which we behold.”
Full stop.
I found this statement in the intro of a book, entitled, “The Life of a God-made Man.” The author, Dan Doriani, a seminary professor, writes, “This book is a proposal and a protest. It protests all the books that reduce the life of a Christian man to a string of techniques and how-to lists. It proposes instead that the course (study) of the Christian man is the course (study) of his God.”
We live in a culture that has removed God from its gaze, leaving us to behold only our restless selves. It was St. Augustine who expressed this experience of human restlessness in his book, “Confessions,” in this prayer: “You have made us for Yourself, O Lord, and our hearts are restless until they rest in You.”
Without God, there can be no rest for the human soul. Of course, we could argue about it, but hasn’t that grown wearisome?
In the end, the human heart doesn’t want to win arguments; it wants rest and peace. Wouldn’t we rather know love than be told we are right?
Longing for deep change in my life as a father, husband and Christian man, I have found myself “looking away” to God more earnestly in recent days.
Would it surprise you to hear that I have found Him to be waiting for me?
I’d like to whet your appetite for “beholding” God by referencing two more authors, Ernest Hemingway and George Herbert.
I was given this quote by a friend. “Hemingway tells the story of a Spanish father who decided to reconcile with his son who had run away to Madrid. The father, in a moment of remorse, takes out this ad in El Libro, a newspaper. ‘Paco, meet me at Hotel Montana, noon, Tuesday …. All is forgiven …. Papa.’
“When the father arrived at the square in hopes of meeting his son, he found 800 Pacos waiting to be reunited with their father.”
The 16th-century Church of England priest and poet George Herbert used “love” as a synonym for God in these poignant lines: “Love bade me welcome; yet my soul drew back, guilty of dust and sin. But quick-eyed Love, observing me grow slack from my first entrance in, drew nearer to me, sweetly questioning if I lack’d anything. ‘A guest,’ I answered, ‘worthy to be here.’
“Love said, ‘You shall be he.’ ‘I the unkind, ungrateful? Ah, my dear, I cannot look on Thee.’ Love took my hand and smiling did reply, ‘Who made the eyes but I? ‘Truth, Lord; but I have marr’d them: Let my shame go where it doth deserve.’
“‘And know you not,’ says Love, ‘who bore the blame?’ ‘My dear, then I will serve.’ ‘You must sit down,’ says Love, ‘and taste my meat.’ So I did sit and eat.”
The early chapters of Genesis reveal our first parents hiding from God in the trees of His garden. In the cool of the day, God comes to spend time with them, and calls out, “Adam, where are you?”
Full stop.
It was Jesus, God in the flesh, who walked among us and provided this invitation, this call, “Come unto Me, all you who are weary, and heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” He also said, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father but through Me.”
In coming to Jesus, we meet the son of the Father who loves us. The son shows us the marks on his hands and feet, and says, “I’ve taken the blame. I’ve taken your shame. It’s all right. My Father is waiting for you. I’m taking you to Him. Love is here — and waiting just ahead.”
