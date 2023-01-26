Light

“And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light..” (Gen. 1:3)

This is the first act of creation. Without light, none of the rest would have mattered. I took this photo of the light pouring through the dark clouds over the St. Johns River in Jacksonville this week and was captivated by the contrast between the dark clouds and the sunbeams.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

