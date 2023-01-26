“And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light..” (Gen. 1:3)
This is the first act of creation. Without light, none of the rest would have mattered. I took this photo of the light pouring through the dark clouds over the St. Johns River in Jacksonville this week and was captivated by the contrast between the dark clouds and the sunbeams.
Whenever I see light piercing clouds like this, it seems to me that God is physically sending light again. Oh my, but we do need His light, don’t you think?
When I think of the mass shootings in California this week, and when I picture massive rolling tanks moving into position in the Ukraine, I sense so much darkness.
I don’t understand the need for so much violence. It’s not what God intended, but it’s what humanity has done.
Back in the garden of Eden, all of us were in harmony and beauty for a while. Even the animals got along. Then, of course, that snake came along and tempted Adam and Eve into choosing their way over God’s way.
We have been reaping the consequences ever since.
Look at the picture again. Notice how dark the clouds are. Then consider how powerfully the light is pushing the darkness out of the way. That, my friends, is hope.
God is still there, and He is still sending us light. We just have to receive it and then share it. We have to be the light.
How can we be a light to others? Partly by not dwelling in dark thoughts and dark conversations. We don’t let the dark clouds have the power over us. Instead, we can speak words of kindness and hope.
We can offer hospitality instead of closing our doors. We can spend time basking in the glorious light of God.
Personally, I refuse to be sucked down a tunnel of darkness. Jesus offers so much more. I choose the light. How about you?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
