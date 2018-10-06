A stingy Innkeeper with a Bronx accent, an Italian Lazarus who likes pasta, and a joyful Simon Peter on Easter Morning … all these characters and more come to life Sunday, Oct. 14, 5 p.m., at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 800 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida with the dramatic presentation, “Witnesses.”
In the play, written by Curt Cloninger, this one-man, multiple character performance will feature Christian actor and speaker, Rev. Jonathan Swenson.
In this innovative and inspiring re-telling of the Gospel, Swenson portrays eight different characters as each responds to Jesus. Through these eye-witness accounts, both comedic and serious, the audience is encouraged to see Jesus from fresh perspectives; not cold and distant, but as one who was intimately involved in the “nitty-gritty” of life.
Swenson is a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College (B.A. in Psychology, Theater and Music, 1988) and Luther Seminary (Master’s of Divinity, 1994). He has served as an ordained minister for over 15 years, and is currently the Founding Director of Paraphrase Theater as well as the Director of Programming for Mount Carmel Ministries in Alexandria. Minnesota.
Swenson, a trained actor, travels throughout the country sharing a unique blend of drama, teaching, music and storytelling. His regional theater credits include such leading musical roles as Tevye, Daddy Warbucks, Harold Hill and Nathan Detroit. Dramatic roles include Gratiano in The Merchant of Venice and Roland in Taking Steps.
Swenson has also performed as guest soloist with Orchestra Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. Most recently, Jonathan can be seen in the feature film, “Miles Between Us” produced by ii Films, and heard on the soundtrack of Rich Melheim’s Martin Luther Rock Opera.
For more information on Jonathan Swenson, visit www.paraphrasetheatre.com. For more information, call Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 941.488.4942.
