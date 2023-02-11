VENICE — Women, men and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer, Friday, March 3, including in Venice
This year, the women of Taiwan call on residents to worship with the words “I Have Heard About Your Faith.”
The WDP 2023 program is based on Ephesians 1:15-19, the letter sent to a faith community to express gratitude.
Paul gave thanks to God for the Ephesians living out their love and faith, and prayed that they could see these three truths: the hope to which God has called the disciples, the riches of God’s glorious inheritance among the saints, and the immeasurable greatness of God’s power.
This year’s service will be held on Friday, March 3 in Grey Hall (handicap accessible) at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Venice.
The potluck luncheon will begin at noon. Canned food will be collected for the South County Food Pantry.
Invite your friends, family, and communities of faith to join the women of Taiwan in prayer and song, supporting ecumenical efforts toward justice, peace and healing. The offering helps meet the needs of families in Taiwan and around the world who are victims of many forms of poverty, violence and injustice.
World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March.
World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom.
Each year, a different country’s committee serves as the writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service. And each year, we are called to action in response to the concerns raised by the writer country.
For more information, contact St. Mark’s Episcopal Church or World Day of Prayer USA at wdp-usa.org.
