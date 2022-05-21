Okay, so if I misidentify this beautiful flower, please forgive me. I am pretty sure that it is a hibiscus.
One of the many blessings of living where I do is the lush landscaping. What a vibrant flower! I love the vivid yellow and the dark pink touches in the middle.
It almost makes me want to try my hand at painting it, but I have done that before, and the results were, as you might say, less than impressive.
Flowers always remind me that God is a creative genius. He “paints” so many varieties of them, and no two are ever the same.
If I am feeling down, they never fail to lighten my mood, at least a little. Thank you, Lord, for that tender gift.
Besides bringing me a smile, flowers remind me of a powerful passage in Scripture. In Luke 12, Jesus speaks these words: “Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to your life? Since you cannot do this very little thing, why do you worry about the rest?
“Consider how the wild flowers grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you, not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today, and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, how much more will he clothe you —you of little faith!”
Do you ever worry? Well, I certainly do. Not as much as I did in younger days, but nevertheless it creeps in.
It is helpful to me to be reminded that worry is useless and is in fact, an act of faithlessness. When I look at a flower like this Hibiscus, I often am reminded of Jesus’ words.
Isn’t it amazing how deeply we are loved by Him?
Today I encourage you to find some flowers to remind you that Jesus holds you in His hands and will never leave you.
Go for a walk or look out your window or maybe simply find photographs that show you the beauty that God created.
Allow yourself to smile and relax into His love. May your day be blessed.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
