Apostolic
CoastLife Church
941-497-2100
2235 Seaboard Ave., Venice
Assemblies of God Lift Church
941-586-0358
695 Center Road, Venice
New Life Church (Assemblies of God)
941-493-0775
5800 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
Baptist
Colonial Baptist Church
941-492-4678
2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice
Cornerstone Baptist Church
941-488-1551
315 S. U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice
First Baptist Church of Nokomis
941-485-5074
727 Shore Road, Nokomis
First Baptist Church of Osprey
941-966-2705
265 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey
First Baptist Church of Venice
941-485-1314
312 W. Miami Ave., Venice
South Venice Baptist Church
941-493-0022
3167 Englewood Road, Venice
Victory Baptist Church
941-966-4716
241 Burney Road, Osprey
Bible
Calvary Bible Church
941-485-7070
1936 E. Venice Ave., Venice
Fellowship Bible Church
941-451-8463
720 Alligator Road, Venice
Grace Community Bible Church
1045 S. U.S. 41 Bypass
Venice Isle Plaza, Venice
941-497-4576
Venice Bible Church
941-493-2788
2395 W. Shamrock Drive, Venice
Catholic
Epiphany Cathedral
941-484-3505
350 Tampa Ave. W., Venice
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
941-497-2931
1301 Center Road, Venice
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Chapel
941-966-0807
425 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey
Christian
New Hope Christian Church
941-488-8051
2241 Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis
South Venice Christian Church
941-493-0003
2390 Seaboard Ave., Venice
christian science
Christian Science Society of Venice
941-486-1406
152 N. Nokomis Ave., Venice
Church of Christ
Church of Christ Venice
941-493-2403
4301 State Road 776, Venice
Osprey Church of Christ
941-966-3126
409 Pennsylvania Ave., Osprey
Church of God
First Church of God of South Venice
941-493-2605
351 Orange Road, Venice
Greater Holy Temple Church of God in Christ
941-488-6100
377 Patton St., Laurel
Congregational
Congregational Church of Laurel
941-484-3855
730 E. Laurel Road, Nokomis
Venice United Church of Christ
941-493-6741
620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice
Disciples of Christ
First Christian Church
941-408-8088
1100 Center Road, Venice
Evangelical
Evangelical Covenant Church of Bay Indies
941-484-1150
950 Ridgewood Ave., Venice
Episcopal
Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
941-966-1924
129 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey
Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd
941-497-7286
1115 Center Road, Venice
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
941-488-7714
508 Riviera St., Venice
Jehovah’s Witnesses
Jehovah’s Witnesses of Osprey
941-966-2476
620 E. Bay Road, Osprey
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses
941-485-8830
801 Ridgewood Ave., Venice
Jewish
Chabad of Venice & North Port
941-493-2770
2169 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
Jewish Congregation of Venice
941-484-2022
600 N. Auburn Road, Venice
Lutheran
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
941-488-4942
790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
Lakeside Lutheran Church
941-493-5102
2401 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
Our Savior Lutheran Church
941-966-4442
2705 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis
Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
941-480-0712
3000 E. Venice Ave., Venice
Metaphysical
Angel Ministries
941-492-4995
2269 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
Unity Church of Venice
941-484-5342
125 N. Jackson Road, Venice
Methodist
Christ United Methodist Church
941-493-7504
1475 Center Road, Venice
Grace United Methodist Church
941-488-1374
400 E. Field Ave., Venice
Venice-Nokomis United Methodist Church
941-488-4137
208 Palm Ave., Nokomis
Nazarene
Venice Church of the Nazarene
941-488-5007
1535 E. Venice Ave., Venice
Nondenominational
The Bridge Church
941-484-3339
Meets at Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave., Venice
Calvary Chapel of Venice
941-780-4175
602 Albee Farm Road, Nokomis
Fisherman’s Net Revival Center
941-223-1180
1101 S. Tamiami Trail No. 112, Venice
Suncoast Cathedral Metropolitan Community Church
941-484-7068
3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice
The Center of Hope
941-412-9044
1216 E. Venice Ave., Venice
Orthodox
The Holy Spirit Orthodox Church
941-497-7041
700 Shamrock Blvd., Venice
Presbyterian
Auburn Road Presbyterian Church
941-485-3551
642 N. Auburn Road, Venice
Trinity Presbyterian Church
941-493-0018
4365 State Road 776, Venice
Venice Presbyterian Church
941-488-2258
825 The Rialto, Venice
Reformed
Reformed Community Church
941-493-3075
1600 N. Banyan Drive, Venice
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army
941-484-6227
1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice
Seventh-day Adventist
Venice-Nokomis Seventh-day Adventist Church
941-493-2402
2375 Seaboard Ave., Venice
Unitarian
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice
941-485-2105
1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice
