Apostolic

CoastLife Church

941-497-2100

2235 Seaboard Ave., Venice

MyCoastLifeChurch.com

Assemblies of God Lift Church

941-586-0358

695 Center Road, Venice

LiftChurch.com

New Life Church (Assemblies of God)

941-493-0775

5800 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice

NewLifeVenice.org

Baptist

Colonial Baptist Church

941-492-4678

2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice

ColonialBaptistVenice.org

Cornerstone Baptist Church

941-488-1551

315 S. U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice

CornerstoneVenice.com

First Baptist Church of Nokomis

941-485-5074

727 Shore Road, Nokomis

FBCNokomis.com

First Baptist Church of Osprey

941-966-2705

265 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey

First Baptist Church of Venice

941-485-1314

312 W. Miami Ave., Venice

FBCVenice.org

South Venice Baptist Church

941-493-0022

3167 Englewood Road, Venice

SVBaptist.org

Victory Baptist Church

941-966-4716

241 Burney Road, Osprey

VictoryBaptistChurchOsprey.com

Bible

Calvary Bible Church

941-485-7070

1936 E. Venice Ave., Venice

CBCVenice.com

Fellowship Bible Church

941-451-8463

720 Alligator Road, Venice

FBCOV.org

Grace Community Bible Church

1045 S. U.S. 41 Bypass

Venice Isle Plaza, Venice

941-497-4576

GCBCFl.com

Venice Bible Church

941-493-2788

2395 W. Shamrock Drive, Venice

VeniceBibleChurch.com

Catholic

Epiphany Cathedral

941-484-3505

350 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

EpiphanyCathedral.org

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

941-497-2931

1301 Center Road, Venice

OLLVenice.org

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Chapel

941-966-0807

425 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey

OLMC-Osprey.org

Christian

New Hope Christian Church

941-488-8051

2241 Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis

NewHopePeople.org

South Venice Christian Church

941-493-0003

2390 Seaboard Ave., Venice

SouthVeniceCC.com

christian science

Christian Science Society of Venice

941-486-1406

152 N. Nokomis Ave., Venice

CSChurch-Venice.org

Church of Christ

Church of Christ Venice

941-493-2403

4301 State Road 776, Venice

VeniceChurchOfChrist.com

Osprey Church of Christ

941-966-3126

409 Pennsylvania Ave., Osprey

Church of God

First Church of God of South Venice

941-493-2605

351 Orange Road, Venice

VeniceFirstChurchofGod.com

Greater Holy Temple Church of God in Christ

941-488-6100

377 Patton St., Laurel

Congregational

Congregational Church of Laurel

941-484-3855

730 E. Laurel Road, Nokomis

Venice United Church of Christ

941-493-6741

620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice

VeniceUCC.org

Disciples of Christ

First Christian Church

941-408-8088

1100 Center Road, Venice

ChurchThatCares.com

Evangelical

Evangelical Covenant Church of Bay Indies

941-484-1150

950 Ridgewood Ave., Venice

BayIndiesChurch22@yahoo.com

Episcopal

Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit

941-966-1924

129 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey

CHSOsprey.com

Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd

941-497-7286

1115 Center Road, Venice

GoodShepherdVeniceFl.org

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

941-488-7714

508 Riviera St., Venice

StMarksVenice.org

Jehovah’s Witnesses

Jehovah’s Witnesses of Osprey

941-966-2476

620 E. Bay Road, Osprey

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses

941-485-8830

801 Ridgewood Ave., Venice

Jewish

Chabad of Venice & North Port

941-493-2770

2169 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice

ChabadOfVenice.com

Jewish Congregation of Venice

941-484-2022

600 N. Auburn Road, Venice

JewishCongregationofVenice.org

Lutheran

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

941-488-4942

790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice

Emmanuel-ELCA.org

Lakeside Lutheran Church

941-493-5102

2401 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice

LakesideLutheran.net

Our Savior Lutheran Church

941-966-4442

2705 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis

Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

941-480-0712

3000 E. Venice Ave., Venice

Metaphysical

Angel Ministries

941-492-4995

2269 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice

AngelMinistriesFL.net

Unity Church of Venice

941-484-5342

125 N. Jackson Road, Venice

VeniceUnity.com

Methodist

Christ United Methodist Church

941-493-7504

1475 Center Road, Venice

ChristVenice.com

Grace United Methodist Church

941-488-1374

400 E. Field Ave., Venice

GraceontheIsland.com

Venice-Nokomis United Methodist Church

941-488-4137

208 Palm Ave., Nokomis

VNUMC.net

Nazarene

Venice Church of the Nazarene

941-488-5007

1535 E. Venice Ave., Venice

VeniceNazarene.com

Nondenominational

The Bridge Church

941-484-3339

Meets at Venice High School, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

TBCVenice.com

Calvary Chapel of Venice

941-780-4175

602 Albee Farm Road, Nokomis

CalvaryChapelofVenice.org

Fisherman’s Net Revival Center

941-223-1180

1101 S. Tamiami Trail No. 112, Venice

FishermansNetChurch.com

Suncoast Cathedral Metropolitan Community Church

941-484-7068

3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice

SuncoastMCC.org

The Center of Hope

941-412-9044

1216 E. Venice Ave., Venice

CenterofHopeVenice.org

Orthodox

The Holy Spirit Orthodox Church

941-497-7041

700 Shamrock Blvd., Venice

HSOC-Venice.com

Presbyterian

Auburn Road Presbyterian Church

941-485-3551

642 N. Auburn Road, Venice

ARPCA.org

Trinity Presbyterian Church

941-493-0018

4365 State Road 776, Venice

TrinityPC.org

Venice Presbyterian Church

941-488-2258

825 The Rialto, Venice

VenicePres.org

Reformed

Reformed Community Church

941-493-3075

1600 N. Banyan Drive, Venice

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army

941-484-6227

1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice

Seventh-day Adventist

Venice-Nokomis Seventh-day Adventist Church

941-493-2402

2375 Seaboard Ave., Venice

VeniceNokomis22.AdventistChurchConnect.org

Unitarian

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice

941-485-2105

1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice

UUCOV@.org

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments