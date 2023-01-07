I had to laugh when I saw this sign at a local restaurant the other day. When I pointed it out to my son, we both had a good chuckle.
When I think about it using my spiritual brain, I wonder whether we Christ-followers will actually “serve” anybody?
Paul tells us to serve each other: “You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love.” (Gal. 5:13)
Even Peter includes service in his book. He writes, “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” (1 Pet. 4:10)
Jesus told us to love one another, to lay down our lives for each other. Don’t get me started on all the passages where He teaches on how to do that.
My question is about serving anybody. Sure, I see so many wonderful examples of neighbors helping neighbors in these months following the hurricane.
My church is full of warm people who are ready to jump in and do what they can for each other. I praise God for that.
But I wonder whether folks would be so ready to help someone who smells badly, who is dressed in rags, who has absolutely nothing. I would like to think that it wouldn’t matter, that they would have big hearts, but I am not completely sure of that.
Worse than that, I wonder how I myself would react deep inside. It is unsettling to reach out to someone so different from myself. Is that true for you as well?
We know there are so many people in need these days. Are we serving them with the heart of humility that we are called to have?
Imagine a world where people of faith actually did that. There would be no more hunger, no more homelessness, no more unloved children. Maybe there would even be no more war.
Who knows? This is a new year. Maybe we can make serving others — serving the “anybodies” — one of our resolutions.
My church has decided to support an organization that serves the homeless children in our community. I think I am going to volunteer to personally get involved with the families who need love and support.
How about you? What can you do to make a difference today? Tomorrow and beyond? I want it to be said that we serve crabby people or anyone else who needs us.
What do you say?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
