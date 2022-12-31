It is with heartfelt fraternal best wishes that I wish you all a very blessed and joyful season.
2022 has had its fair degree of challenges for all of us, and as we wonder how we are going to start healing from these, we know that every new beginning is imbued with the hope of a brighter future, one that can become a reality in the measure that good deeds will guide our actions and plans.
Indeed, the power of good can be seen in the example of the wonderful assistance by our professionals and volunteers who teamed together to bring swift aid to those most affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
We have, therefore, experienced first-hand that our community is a family strongly united by bonds of good will and love. Many, for example, joined voluntary organizations or charities.
Others supported and helped in the distribution of basic needs or donated generously to worthy causes. And while the list of so much good is great, so, too, is their positive impact for the edification of our society.
In the knowledge of such proofs of our fraternal communion, let us, therefore, look forward to 2023 with the increased resolve of reaching out to others: to the lonely, the needy, the sick, and to family members or friends with whom we may have drifted apart.
In this New Year, I pray that, those of us who are Christians, may increasingly fulfill Our Lord’s command of loving others as He Himself has loved us, so that together with all people of good will, we may truly become a light to the world, and a people of hope and of love.
Wishing you all a very blessed and grace filled New Year.
Ver Rev. Msgr. Patrick Dubois is the Rector of Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church.
