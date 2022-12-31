Monsignor.jpg

Ver Rev. Msgr. Patrick Dubois

It is with heartfelt fraternal best wishes that I wish you all a very blessed and joyful season.

2022 has had its fair degree of challenges for all of us, and as we wonder how we are going to start healing from these, we know that every new beginning is imbued with the hope of a brighter future, one that can become a reality in the measure that good deeds will guide our actions and plans.


Ver Rev. Msgr. Patrick Dubois is the Rector of Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church.

