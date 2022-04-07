Tomorrow is Palm Sunday. Perhaps you do not have a church background, and so you don’t know that this day is a special one.
The Bible tells us that Jesus entered Jerusalem riding a donkey while the crowds waved palm branches. Let me share one of the versions of the account.
John 20:12-13: The next day the great crowd that had come for the festival heard that Jesus was on his way to Jerusalem. They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the king of Israel!”
In other versions, the people even place their cloaks on the ground for Jesus to ride over on His way into the city.
Reading about Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem gives me pause. After all, it is only a few days later that the same people who shout “Hosanna!” are crying out, “Crucify Him!”
Preachers often focus on the fickle nature of people and the power of the mob when they share their messages on Palm Sunday. Today, though, I want us to realize that Jesus’ cruel crucifixion is the exact answer to what those waving palm branches had cried out to Him.
Do you know what “Hosanna” means? When I looked it up on Dictionary.com, I read that it means “a shout of praise or adoration.” Certainly, the traditional songs that we sing on Palm Sunday follow that line of thinking.
However, if you examine the original Greek of the New Testament, you will learn that hosanna means, “Save us!”
The people of Jesus’ time thought that when the Messiah came, he would save them from their oppressors. That is what they are yelling for Jesus to do.
They call Him blessed because they know that He has just done something impossible — He has raised Lazarus from the dead.
They have come to believe that He really might just be the Savior that they have prayed for the past several centuries. They scream, “Save us!”
Well, Jesus does just that in the end, but of course not in the way that they expected. By dying on the cross, He saves anyone who believes in Him from God’s judgment and invites them to spend eternity with Him.
When you go outside today and look at the palm trees that surround us, know that it’s okay to call out “hosanna” to heaven.
After all, we all need to be saved from all the difficulties in our world these days, don’t we? Just be ready for the answer to that prayer.
Jesus may surprise you, just as He did the people waving palm branches hundreds of years ago. May you be richly blessed this Palm Sunday.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
