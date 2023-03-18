Everyone needs a child like this. My son is 42 years old and the father of two boys.
He once said about me, “Some folks have a normal mother. I, however, do not.”
Everyone needs a child like this. My son is 42 years old and the father of two boys.
He once said about me, “Some folks have a normal mother. I, however, do not.”
Mind you, he said this publicly at my ordination, causing great glee amongst the attenders. Well, some folks have a normal son. I definitely do not.
Just look at him! He was longing nostalgically for the building set that he had had when he was a boy, and I surprised him by buying one for my grandsons and him.
It was so fun for me to watch two of my three boys revert to childhood as they built a structure with the set. Of course, this son could not resist spontaneously climbing inside and turning onto his head.
Why? Well, why not? I love that he has such a sense of fun. It is one reason that he is such an amazing dad.
So, where is your sense of fun? Has it been squashed by life struggles? We are meant to enjoy life, not to drudge through it all of the time.
In scripture, several laugh in their circumstances. Both Abraham and Sarah are amused by God’s promises. Even God laughs.
David writes in Psalm 2:4, “The One enthroned in heaven laughs.” Jesus promises that weeping will turn to laughter. In Luke 6:21 we read, “Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh.”
I honestly think that Jesus laughed a bit. Somehow, I imagine him chuckling as He walks across the waves, sneaking up on his friends.
And how could the One who created the blowfish not have a sense of humor?
I think sometimes the biggest barrier to our living into Jesus’ promise of laughter is ourselves. We forget to play, to find joy, to get outside of our sadness.
I have the reputation at work of being a little crazy because I like to bring toys to my team, and to dance when music moves me. Well, why not?
I have to live up to what my son said about me, don’t I? Perhaps you can decide to do something fun today. Laugh a little. Stand on your head (well, depending on our age, we have to be careful with that one).
But decide to lighten up in any case at least for a little while. Grab the joy that only the Lord can give you this day.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.