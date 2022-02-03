Isn’t this a cute chapel? I know that it may be hard to tell, but this little jewel in the mountains of North Carolina can only hold about 10 people.
It is designed to be a wedding venue, and it totally charmed me when I was on vacation there last year. I have always had a fascination with churches, both large and small.
Everywhere I go where there is a distinctive church, I will somehow find a way to peek inside. There’s just something special about them to me.
When was the last time that you went inside a church? Maybe you are one of those that goes only on Easter and Christmas, or maybe you have only gone on special occasions such as weddings and memorial services.
During the pandemic, so many churches had to close their doors to meeting in person. That has been hard for congregations all across the country.
There is something very special about going into God’s house, especially when God’s people are there.
One of my favorite silly songs was called “The Mississippi Squirrel Revival” by Ray Stevens. If you haven’t seen it on YouTube, then you might want to watch it at:
youtu.be/K16fG1sDagU
The chorus goes like this: “The day the squirrel went berserk in the First Self-Righteous Church in the sleepy little town of Pascagoula, it was a fight for survival that broke out in revival. They were jumpin’ pews and shouting, ‘Hallelujah!’”
Now the song is dated, but the image of a squirrel running up pants legs and making people get up and pray out loud truly makes me laugh. I especially like that the squirrel gets the church back on track to being the one that God created it to be.
We could use some of that revival, don’t you think?
In the story of David in 2 Samuel 6, we come across a time where he is worshiping God with all of his might.
“Wearing a linen ephod, David was dancing before the Lord with all his might, while he and all Israel were bringing up the ark of the Lord with shouts and the sound of trumpets.”
His wife, looking out of the window, is embarrassed by his behavior and gives him a really hard time about it when he gets home. Unperturbed, David declares that he will dance for the Lord, basically no matter what she thinks.
Can you imagine seeing a pastor behave like that in one of our churches? It would create a bigger furor than the Mississippi squirrel! Yet, I long for that sort of reckless worship in our churches and wish that we would not settle for lukewarm faith.
So, what are you doing tomorrow morning? Why not consider going to church and bringing joy and energy along with you?
Who knows, maybe we can lead Venice to a revival. Sounds awfully good to me. Many blessings to you, friends, as you release the joy of the Lord in your church and in your life as well.
