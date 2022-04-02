One of the most loved images of Christ is Him holding a precious little lamb — a perfect unblemished white lamb as cute as can be. I have seen variations of this scene in churches, homes and nurseries alike.
The gentleness of the lamb reflects on the sweetness of Jesus. But if this is the vision you wish to keep in your mind, stop reading because there is more to the story.
While we read frequently of Jesus as our Great Shepherd, He is also the Lamb of God. John the Baptist exclaimed at the beginning of Jesus’ ministry, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” (John 1:29)
Jesus was born in the pastures of Bethlehem, not far from Jerusalem, where temple lambs were raised awaiting their role as sacrifices during the Passover celebration. His humble beginnings included being laid in a manger and visited by shepherds.
The Passover celebration was an annual event established by God at Mt. Sinai so the people of the Exodus would remember how the blood of the lamb, spread across the door posts, would allow the angel of death to pass over their home. This annual event marked the beginning of the great exodus from Egypt and God bringing His people to Himself.
Throughout Jesus’ ministry, He was predestined to be the sacrificial lamb for you and for me. This imagery is magnified as Jesus took the “path of the lambs” during his last week. Let me explain.
Exodus 12 explains that on the 10th day of the month, families are to collect a lamb under a year old and inspect if for blemishes for five days. Likewise, on the 10th day of the month, Jesus made His triumphant entry into Jerusalem on a donkey.
This is the same day the people would be required to bring their lambs to be inspected and to be set aside for observation. Jesus was presenting himself for examination along with all the other sacrificial lambs.
For five days Jesus endured being inspected by the religious leaders. They tried to trick him, test him and discredit his testimony. They struggled to find any defect in Jesus and could not find any fault in Him.
Finally, on the fifth day, they took Him to Pilate, hoping Roman laws might have been broken. After Pilate questioned Jesus and had him beaten and scourged, Pilate stood and proclaimed, “I find no basis for a charge against this man.” (Luke 23:4)
Do you see the correlation between the lambs being inspected for flaws and Jesus being inspected as well? Like the lambs, there was no fault in Him.
But there is more to our Paschal Lamb story: Jesus was sacrificed at the exact same hour as the lambs.
Mark’s Gospel (15:25) tells us explicitly that Jesus was crucified in the third hour (9 a.m.), and darkness covered the skies from the sixth hour (noon) until the ninth hour (3 p.m.).
The lambs were brought to the temple on the third hour, and then on the ninth hour, they were slaughtered.
On the ninth hour the Roman guards watched Jesus exclaim his victory cry, “It is finished!” As He died, slaughtered on that cross, His sacrifice was the atonement for all our sin.
Jesus is the Lamb of God, God’s only Son given for you. Jesus is your lamb that satisfies the wrath of God upon you — a single sacrifice for all times to redeem humanity back to God.
So as you gaze at the picture of Jesus holding the precious lamb, remember who is the Lamb of God, born to be sacrificed for you.
May God find you this Holy Week gazing at the face of Jesus as your Lamb.
