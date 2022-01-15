This scene made me really smile, so of course I took a photo.
The dancing fountain area at St. Augustine Beach was closed to people when I visited, but the birds took the opportunity to enjoy themselves.
Some hopped from one squirt to another; others stood guard over their own, drinking and bathing with joy. With all the stress and crankiness in our world right now, I needed this laugh.
Perhaps the photo can be a “smile break” for you as well.
Looking at this dancing fountain makes me also think about the unpredictability of life right now. Do you know what I mean?
For just a moment, everything seems calm and peaceful, but before I know it, something pops up and surprises me. I deal with that, and before I can even catch my breath, another challenge squirts me square in the face.
Sometimes more than one is spraying up; rarely is the water simply still. I can get quickly overwhelmed and frustrated.
Perhaps your own life experiences right now feel like this fountain. So how can we learn to dance in the water rather than drown in our struggles?
Water is a common topic in the Bible. From the waters at creation to the floods of Noah to the parting of the Red Sea in Exodus all the way through the story of the woman at the well in John and the rivers in Revelation, we see how water can both destroy and renew.
Let me share a few passages that touch my heart. In Job 11:17-18, we read, “You will surely forget your trouble, recalling it only as waters gone by. Life will be brighter than noonday, and darkness will become like morning.”
What waters have “gone by” in your journey that now have lost their power to trouble you? Psalm 93:4 reminds me that God is more powerful than anything that threatens to overcome me.
“Mightier than the thunder of the great waters, mightier than the breakers of the sea — the Lord on high is mighty.” Knowing that I can count on Him releases my fear of both the present and the future.
The dancing fountain most of all reminds me of this passage about the woman at the well found in John 4. Jesus and the woman are having a theological discussion about water, and this is what John writes:
“Jesus said, “Everyone who drinks this water will get thirsty again and again. Anyone who drinks the water I give will never thirst — not ever. The water I give will be an artesian spring within, gushing fountains of endless life.” (MSG)
There are the fountains! I love realizing that the way to the freedom to dance in the water is by drinking the living water that Jesus offers us. When I do that, I don’t have to be concerned with what is popping up in my life.
Just like the birds in the picture, I can still dance in the living fountains. May you experience that living water as well.
