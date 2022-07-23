Bel Air
PHOTO PROVIDED

Look at this gorgeous car! I was walking past a parking lot, and there it was, gleaming in the sunshine.

Though I am no expert, this Bel Air looked perfect. The white on the tires was bright white, and the tires were shiny black. Not a single scratch on the body anywhere. A true beauty!


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

