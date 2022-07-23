Look at this gorgeous car! I was walking past a parking lot, and there it was, gleaming in the sunshine.
Though I am no expert, this Bel Air looked perfect. The white on the tires was bright white, and the tires were shiny black. Not a single scratch on the body anywhere. A true beauty!
As I think about that car, it occurs to me that it is very possible that it probably took a lot to make it shine like that. It could have come to the restorer all dented up.
The panels could have been rusted out. The tires? Surely those had to be replaced and then shined. Internal parts, too, likely needed the perfect replacements and work.
It certainly was worth it, though. It looked like a brand new car.
Go with me here — I, personally, feel like that car before restoration.
Strange statement to be sure. But you see, I have some pretty banged up areas. My “chassis” is scratched and dented. Some joints will need replacing before too long.
Don’t get me started about how the old girl is running. Not like she used to, that’s for sure. Yes, I need major work done on me. How about you?
Read this: “For we know that when this earthly tent we live in is taken down (that is, when we die and leave this earthly body), we will have a house in heaven, an eternal body made for us by God himself and not by human hands. We grow weary in our present bodies, and we long to put on our heavenly bodies like new clothing.” (2 Corinthians 5:1-2)
The “tent” here means our earthly bodies. Do you understand what this means? One day we will have new bodies that are fully restored and perfect. What amazing news that is, and to me, an awesome promise of hope.
Does your chassis need some work? How about your engine? You may not be able to be in perfect running order here.
Your body may have a few dings. Just rejoice in the knowledge that one day, you’ll be fully restored.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
