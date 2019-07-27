Youth takes up sewing class at church

Marilyn Amick, left, shares her sewing expertise with Maggie Fangboner as part of a summer learn-to-sew program at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice for children and teens. Classes for children and teens are led this summer by Amick. The Thursday afternoon class for teens is making dresses, while the Tuesday afternoon class of younger children is making drawstring skirts.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JANET KNUDSEN