Van Wezel hosts tribute to Carpentees

Michelle Berting Brett is accompanied by a seven-piece Nashville band. The show recreates the Carpenters’ original sound.

SARASOTA – “We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered” is a concert celebrating the music of one of the most successful recording acts of all time.

The production makes its Sarasota debut at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Starring Michelle Berting Brett, who is accompanied by a seven-piece Nashville band, the show recreates the Carpenters’ original sound.

An intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of the pop music phenomenon that defined an era, songs include “Close to You,” “Yesterday Once More,” “Rainy Days & Mondays” and more.

From Washington State to New York City to sold out engagements in Las Vegas and Downey, California, the Carpenters’ hometown, “We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered” has been met with enthusiasm from Carpenters’ fans and reviewers alike.

Tickets are $22-$57 and are available at www.VanWezel.org, the box office or by calling 941-953-3368. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-363-2025.

