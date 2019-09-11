Venice and Sarasota County are hosting a number of events to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday in Venice, the seventh annual 9/11 Victims and Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony takes place at Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Blvd. Attendees are asked to bring a folding chair, water and hat.
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Senior Friendship Center, 2650 Scenic Drive, Venice, will hold a 25-minute remembrance. Mayor John Holic along with first responders will take part.
Sarasota County is also holding events Wednesday “to honor those individuals who lost their lives on 9/11, never forgetting their valor, service and sacrifice,” the county said in a news release.
Their first event is hosted by Sarasota County Emergency Services and takes place at 9:45 a.m.Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 16, 5875 Hummingbird Ave. Sarasota.
During their regularly scheduled meeting, the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners hold a moment of silence at 10:09 a.m. at the Sarasota County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.
An artifact from the World Trade Center will be displayed at the administration center lobby.
For more information on county ceremonies, call 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
